Jersey Bulls' top-scorer Sol Solomon was again on target

Jersey Bulls consolidated seventh place in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South with a 3-1 win over Camberley Town at Springfield.

Fraser Barlow opened the Bulls' scoring in the seventh minute before Sol Solomon hit the bar soon after.

Lorne Bickley doubled the lead after 32 minutes before Camberley pulled a goal back with 15 minutes to go.

But Jersey's top-scorer Solomon sealed the points with an 81st-minute winner - his 24th goal of the season.

The island side have not lost in their past 12 league games and have between three and four games in hand on the sides above them.