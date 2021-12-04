Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Divock Origi has scored 10 of his 21 Premier League goals as a substitute

"He is a legend. People will write books about him."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could barely contain his enthusiasm on Saturday while reflecting on the impact of "cult hero" Divock Origi, who had just come off the bench to score a last-minute winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The second-half substitute latched on to a Mohamed Salah pass, smashing the ball into the bottom corner to break the deadlock and sink a spirited Wolves side.

Origi's goal sparked wild celebrations from the visitors, while Klopp ran straight to the centre circle to hug the striker after the full-time whistle. It was some way for the Belgian, 26, to mark a curious milestone - his 100th appearance as a Liverpool substitute.

"He's such a great player, a great guy," an ecstatic Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Coming on and contributing like he did today, scoring that goal - outstanding. I'm really, really happy for him."

Origi has become a fans' favourite at Anfield, having already racked up an impressive portfolio of late goals for the Reds.

His latest strike was his 10th as a substitute in the Premier League - no player has scored more from the bench for the Reds in the competition.

His other memorable moments include the 87th-minute strike in the 2019 Champions League final and his winner in the closing stages of a 2018 derby against Everton.

"Divock Origi, the legend, finished it off and it's a great story," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"He's an incredible striker. For different reasons, he has not played that often but I hope one day he finds a manager that plays him more than I do.

"He's one of the best finishers I've ever seen in my life. In this great team, with our [front] three, he doesn't play all the time but he is a very positive boy, loves the club, wants to contribute, and he did in an incredible way."