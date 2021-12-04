Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Forfar Athletic took advantage of Kelty Hearts not being in action to move closer to the Scottish League 2 leaders with a 3-2 win over Albion Rovers.

That moved the Angus side to within seven points of the summit.

Stirling Albion remain two points off third-placed Annan Athletic after losing to bottom side Cowdenbeath, while Stranraer beat Stenhousemuir 4-1.

Kelty, meanwhile, will host Scottish Cup holders St Johnstone in January after beating Montrose on penalties.

Joe Cardle gave Kevin Thomson's side an early lead but, after Craig Johnston's leveller for the League 1 outfit, Kelty won the shootout 3-1.

At Cliftonhill, Forfar opened up a 2-0 lead through Stefan McCluskey and PJ Crossan before Kieran Dolan and Charlie Reilly brought the hosts level. Steven Anderson scored the visitors' winner with eight minutes left.

The only goal at Central Park came for Fraser Mullen early in the second half, moving Cowdenbeath to within four points if Elgin City, who have a game in hand.

Thomas Orr fired Stenhousemuir in front early on against Stranraer but the visitors countered with three goals before the break - Scott Robertson, Anton Brady and Ayrton Sonkur all on target.

Any hopes of a Stenhousemuir comeback were extinguished shortly after the break when Tommy Muir converted a penalty.