Real Madrid produced a convincing performance to beat Real Sociedad and extend their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points.
The impressive Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for the visitors, combining well with Luka Jovic inside the area before finding the bottom corner.
Jovic, who replaced the injured Karim Benzema in the first half, then scored his first goal of the season, heading in from close range following a corner.
The hosts created little in response.
Alexander Isak flicked on a well-weighted delivery from Diego Rico in the first half, but Eder Militao recovered well to block the Sociedad forward's effort.
Militao, who looked solid in the centre of Madrid's defence, sent Vinicius through with a clever pass late on, but the frontman was denied by the feet of keeper Alex Remiro.
It means Real Madrid head into the derby against Atletico a week on Sunday with a healthy lead at the top after Diego Simeone's side were beaten 2-1 at home by Mallorca.
That saw Atletico slip back to fourth on 29 points, with Sevilla now Real's closest challengers on 31 points and with a game in hand on the leaders.
It was a second successive defeat for Real Sociedad after going 13 unbeaten in the top flight, meaning they sit fifth, level on points with Atletico having played a game more.
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Remiro Gargallo
- 18GorosabelSubstituted forZalduaat 68'minutes
- 5ZubeldiaBooked at 26mins
- 24Le Normand
- 15RicoSubstituted forMuñozat 86'minutes
- 11JanuzajBooked at 60minsSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 68'minutes
- 16GuevaraSubstituted forTurrientesat 61'minutes
- 3Zubimendi
- 10Oyarzabal
- 23SørlothSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 61'minutes
- 19Isak
Substitutes
- 2Zaldua
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 12Muñoz
- 13Ryan
- 14Guridi
- 22Barrenetxea
- 26Pacheco
- 27Turrientes
- 29Navarro
- 35Lobete
- 37Djouahra
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forCamavingaat 65'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 81'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 81'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 17'minutes
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 35,765
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Real Madrid 2.
Post update
Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Real Sociedad. Beñat Turrientes tries a through ball, but Joseba Zaldua is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álex Remiro.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eder Militão with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Aihen Muñoz replaces Diego Rico.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Martín Zubimendi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Diego Rico (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Eduardo Camavinga.