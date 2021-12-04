Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine players surround referee Tim Marshall after Stephen Fallon's goal

Linfield came from behind to win 2-1 away to Coleraine, with Stephen Fallon's second-half winner being hotly disputed by the Bannsiders.

The hosts felt the ball struck referee Tim Marshall before falling to Fallon, who drilled home a long-range effort.

Leaders Cliftonville stay two points ahead of the Blues with a 1-0 win over Ballymena United while Glentoran beat Portadown 3-1.

Larne defeated Warrenpoint Town 3-0 and Glenavon won 1-0 at home to Crusaders.

Dungannon Swifts, meanwhile, moved four points clear of the relegation zone with a hard-fought 2-1 away victory over Carrick Rangers.

It was fourth hosting second at the Coleraine Showgrounds, with the home side taking the lead in the 24th minute as Rodney Brown made a great near-post run before guiding home a header from a well-floated Conor McKendry corner.

The Blues drew level in the 38th minute when Christy Manzinga was alive to score from the rebound after a Kirk Millar shot from 20 yards had come back off the crossbar.

Fallon's controversial winner arrived three minutes into the second half, with the midfielder drilling a superb low 25-yard drive into the bottom corner.

However, Coleraine players surrounded referee Marshall as they felt the ball had struck him just before it fell into Fallon's path, with home midfielder Stephen Lowry unable to prevent the ball reaching Fallon with the referee in close proximity.

There was a delay before the game kicked off again. When it did. Oran Kearney's men had a number of chances to equalise, hitting the top of the crossbar from a corner before Matthew Shevlin was unable to convert two good chances.

Healy's men held on for all three points to end the Bannsiders' long unbeaten home run and stay on the coat-tails of leaders Cliftonville.

Leaders maintain 100% home record

Curran won all three points for leaders Cliftonville

Cliftonville kept their 100% home record intact as Ryan Curran's 68th-minute goal kept them two points clear of nearest pursuers Linfield, who have one game in hand.

Chris Curran provided the delivery from a left-wing free-kick and the ball fell to his namesake who slotted past Jordan Williamson, who got a hand to the ball could not keep it out.

Ballymena had much the better of the first-half chances as Luke McNicholas denied Leroy Millar and Kenny Kane, while Ryan Waide saw his effort cleared off the line by Levi Ives.

Cliftonville were the superior team in the second half and after his opener, Ryan Curran went close to adding a second when he struck the apex of the goal, Daniel Kearns also having hit the woodwork shortly after the interval.

Glens come from behind to win

Jay Donnelly and Conor McMenamin were both on the scoresheet for Glentoran

Glentoran kept pressure on Cliftonville and Linfield after battling past Portadown 3-1 at the Oval.

Despite plenty of early pressure from the hosts, Portadown took the lead when Michael Ruddy's first-time shot from 30 yards flew beyond Ross Glendinning and into the top corner.

However, Jay Donnelly equalised on 42 minutes when he scored at the second time of asking after Jethren Barr had saved his initial effort.

The forward grabbed his second on 62 minutes when he robbed Paul Finnegan of possession on the goalline before he took a touch inside and beat Barr from a tight angle.

Barr denied Shay McCartan a brilliant third when he tipped the attacker's 40-yard effort onto the bar, but the points were secured in the final 10 minutes when Conor McMenamin tucked home from inside the area, which leaves the Glens third in the table and four points off the table-topping Reds.

Larne beat Town to go fourth

Larne moved into fourth in the Premiership table after easing past Warrenpoint Town 3-0 at Inver Park.

Warrenpoint battled hard in a tight first half and should have taken the lead when Alan O'Sullivan forced Michael Argyrides into a good save, and Ben Doherty went close at the other end.

However Tiernan Lynch's side opened the scoring when Albert Watson headed home Doherty's corner on 47 minutes before David McDaid added a second when he tucked home seven minutes later.

Ronan Hale made it three with 20 minutes to play when he converted a flowing team goal to wrap up a convincing win for the hosts.

Fitzpatrick strikes as Glenavon beat Crues

Glenavon beat Crusaders at home

Glenavon got the better of Crusaders at Mourneview Park thanks to a late goal from Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Glenavon had the ball in the net on 20 minutes but Andy Waterworth's near-post finish from Peter Campbell's cross was chalked off for offside.

The home side almost went in front in first-half stoppage time when Campbell's effort brought a superb save from Crusaders keeper Jonny Tuffey.

The game burst into life with 20 minutes left when Crusaders were reduced to 10 men after Robbie Weir collected a second yellow card.

Almost straight away, Crusaders broke with Paul Heatley releasing Declan Caddell to poke past James Taylor but the goal was ruled out for offside, while minutes later, Heatley's shot smashed against the crossbar after he had been teed up by Johnny McMurray.

But the decisive goal went to Glenavon with five minutes left when a cross from the right was met with a first time finish from 12 yards by Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Dungannon move further away from relegation zone

Dungannon moved further away from the bottom two positions in the Premiership as they beat Carrick Rangers for the second time this season.

Carrick went in front on 21 minutes when central defender Cahal McGinty arrived at the back post with a downward header to convert Ryan Mayse's corner.

Carrick struggled to create openings with David Cushley's volley from the edge of the penalty area pushed away by Michael Quinn.

The visitors doubled their lead four minutes after the restart when Mayse's low cross was bundled home from a yard out by Darragh McBrien.

Carrick piled on the pressure but all they could muster was a penalty from David Cushley with five minutes left after he had been fouled.