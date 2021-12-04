Match ends, AC Milan 2, Salernitana 0.
AC Milan moved top of Serie A by beating Salernitana - and paid tribute to injured defender Simon Kjaer, who is not expected to play again this season.
Franck Kessie put Milan ahead after five minutes with a low shot after a fine run from Rafael Leao, before Alexis Saelemaekers curled in a second.
After Saelemaekers' goal, he ran to the bench and held up Kjaer's shirt.
Kjaer, who helped save Denmark team-mate Christian Eriksen's life in the summer, has suffered a knee injury.
He was injured after four minutes of Milan's 3-0 win over Genoa on Wednesday and is expected to be out for at least six months.
A statement from Milan on Friday said: "Simon Kjaer underwent arthroscopic surgery today to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament and reinsert the medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
"The operation, which was carried out at the Casa di Cura La Madonnina clinic, was a perfect success."
On Monday, Kjaer, 32, attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where he was named the 18th best player of 2021 and received a round of applause and praise from host Didier Drogba.
During Denmark's match against Finland in the summer's Euro 2020, Eriksen, 29, suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch with Kjaer starting the CPR process that helped save his team-mate's life.
Milan's win takes them above Napoli, who will return to the top if they beat Atalanta at home in the evening game (19:45 GMT).
Milan have been Italian champions 18 times but not since 2010-11 and this victory means they have won 12 of 16 league games this season.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 25Florenzi
- 23Tomori
- 13Romagnoli
- 19HernándezSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 62'minutes
- 41BakayokoBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBennacerat 45'minutes
- 79KessiéSubstituted forTonaliat 79'minutes
- 56Saelemaekers
- 10Díaz
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
- 64PellegriSubstituted forKrunicat 15'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 4Bennacer
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 8Tonali
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu
- 27Maldini
- 30Messias
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
Salernitana
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 72Belec
- 5Veseli
- 23Gyömbér
- 26Bogdan
- 19RanieriSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 79'minutes
- 21ZorteaSubstituted forKechridaat 61'minutes
- 8Schiavone
- 14Di TacchioBooked at 30minsSubstituted forKastanosat 45'minutes
- 18Coulibaly
- 7RibérySubstituted forDjuricat 62'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 25SimySubstituted forBonazzoliat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 4Jaroszynski
- 9Bonazzoli
- 11Djuric
- 20Kastanos
- 22Obi
- 24Kechrida
- 28Capezzi
- 33Delli Carri
- 63Vergani
- 96Guerrieri
- Referee:
- Antonio Giua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 2, Salernitana 0.
Mike Maignan (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frederic Veseli (Salernitana).
Corner, Salernitana. Conceded by Mike Maignan.
Attempt saved. Pawel Jaroszynski (Salernitana) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Schiavone (Salernitana).
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan).
Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grigoris Kastanos.
Milan Djuric (Salernitana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Djuric (Salernitana).
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan).
Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrea Schiavone (Salernitana).
Attempt missed. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.
Attempt missed. Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.