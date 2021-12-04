Papa John's Trophy: Oldham Athletic to face Wigan Athletic in last 16
Oldham will host two-times winners Wigan in the Papa John's Trophy round of 16.
Having knocked out holders Sunderland, League Two strugglers Oldham will now take on another of the League One promotion challengers.
Meanwhile, last season's runners-up Tranmere Rovers, or Harrogate Town, will be at home to Carlisle United.
Tranmere were forced to postpone the tie against the Yorkshire side because of ongoing safety issues at Prenton Park caused by Storm Arwen.
Crewe, yet to concede a goal in this season's competition, will host Rotherham and Bolton will visit Hartlepool.
In the southern section, Arsenal and Chelsea's under-21 sides will face each other.
Portsmouth, the 2020 runners-up, or Exeter will be away to Cambridge United.
Sutton, competing in the competition for the first time, have been draw at home to Colchester, while Charlton will be at home to 2008 winners MK Dons.
Round-of-16 draw
Northern Section:
Crewe v Rotherham
Hartlepool v Bolton
Tranmere or Harrogate v Carlisle
Oldham v Wigan
Southern Section:
Arsenal Under-21s v Chelsea Under-21s
Cambridge United v Exeter or Portsmouth
Charlton v MK Dons
Sutton v Colchester
Ties will be played week commencing 3 January.