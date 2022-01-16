Last updated on .From the section Everton

Rafael Benitez has been sacked as Everton manager after less than seven months in charge.

The Toffees appointed the former Liverpool manager, 61, as Carlo Ancelotti's successor in June.

Everton, who lost 2-1 to Norwich City on Saturday, have won only one of their last 13 Premier League games and sit 15th in the table, six points above the relegation places.

The club say an update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.

More to follow.