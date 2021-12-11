This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
AirdrieoniansAirdrieoniansPQueen's ParkQueen's ParkPMatch postponed - Other
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|16
|9
|4
|3
|31
|17
|14
|31
|2
|Montrose
|16
|7
|7
|2
|27
|14
|13
|28
|3
|Queen's Park
|16
|6
|8
|2
|31
|17
|14
|26
|4
|Airdrieonians
|16
|8
|2
|6
|25
|21
|4
|26
|5
|Falkirk
|16
|6
|4
|6
|20
|23
|-3
|22
|6
|Alloa
|16
|5
|5
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|20
|7
|Peterhead
|16
|5
|3
|8
|24
|26
|-2
|18
|8
|Dumbarton
|16
|5
|3
|8
|22
|31
|-9
|18
|9
|Clyde
|16
|4
|5
|7
|20
|32
|-12
|17
|10
|East Fife
|16
|3
|3
|10
|18
|36
|-18
|12