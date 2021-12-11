EastleighEastleigh15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|17
|10
|6
|1
|35
|15
|20
|36
|2
|Boreham Wood
|17
|10
|5
|2
|26
|13
|13
|35
|3
|Bromley
|18
|10
|4
|4
|34
|22
|12
|34
|4
|Wrexham
|19
|9
|6
|4
|34
|20
|14
|33
|5
|Halifax
|17
|10
|3
|4
|28
|16
|12
|33
|6
|Grimsby
|18
|10
|2
|6
|31
|20
|11
|32
|7
|Notts County
|18
|9
|5
|4
|29
|21
|8
|32
|8
|Solihull Moors
|18
|9
|5
|4
|24
|20
|4
|32
|9
|Stockport
|17
|9
|3
|5
|28
|20
|8
|30
|10
|Dag & Red
|19
|9
|2
|8
|37
|26
|11
|29
|11
|Yeovil
|17
|8
|4
|5
|19
|15
|4
|28
|12
|Altrincham
|18
|7
|4
|7
|33
|28
|5
|25
|13
|Barnet
|18
|7
|4
|7
|24
|30
|-6
|25
|14
|Woking
|18
|8
|0
|10
|30
|28
|2
|24
|15
|Eastleigh
|16
|7
|3
|6
|21
|21
|0
|24
|16
|Torquay
|18
|6
|3
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|21
|17
|Wealdstone
|18
|5
|6
|7
|19
|28
|-9
|21
|18
|Aldershot
|18
|5
|2
|11
|20
|32
|-12
|17
|19
|Southend
|17
|4
|3
|10
|14
|26
|-12
|15
|20
|Maidenhead United
|17
|4
|3
|10
|19
|34
|-15
|15
|21
|Weymouth
|18
|4
|3
|11
|21
|37
|-16
|15
|22
|King's Lynn
|17
|2
|2
|13
|15
|37
|-22
|8
|23
|Dover
|18
|0
|4
|14
|14
|41
|-27
|-8
