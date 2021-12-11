Match ends, Chelsea 3, Leeds United 2.
Jorginho's stoppage-time penalty ensured Chelsea avoided conceding further ground in the Premier League title race with a dramatic victory over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-3
- 16Mendy
- 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forChristensenat 74'minutes
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 24JamesBooked at 34mins
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 5Jorginho
- 3AlonsoSubstituted forLukakuat 87'minutes
- 19MountBooked at 60mins
- 29Havertz
- 11WernerSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 4Christensen
- 9Lukaku
- 10Pulisic
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 20Hudson-Odoi
- 22Ziyech
- 31Sarr
Leeds
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1MeslierBooked at 90mins
- 15Dallas
- 2Ayling
- 14LlorenteBooked at 90mins
- 3FirpoBooked at 42mins
- 46ShackletonBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKlichat 59'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 4Forshaw
- 11Roberts
- 22Harrison
- 10RaphinhaSubstituted forGelhardtat 82'minutes
- 20JamesSubstituted forCresswellat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Klaesson
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 37Drameh
- 38Summerville
- 39McKinstry
- 43Klich
- 45McCarron
- 47Jenkins
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Leeds United 2.
Booking
Diego Llorente (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea 3, Leeds United 2. Jorginho (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Illan Meslier (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea.
Post update
Penalty Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Andreas Christensen tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.
Post update
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).
Post update
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).
Post update
Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Charlie Cresswell replaces Daniel James.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku replaces Marcos Alonso.
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Tyler Roberts is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
Post update
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tourists at the game were certainly entertained.