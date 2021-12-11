Premier League
ChelseaChelsea3LeedsLeeds United2

Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United: Stoppage-time Jorginho penalty earns Blues dramatic victory

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments148

Jorginho celebrates
Jorginho has scored three penalties this season, more than any other Premier League player

Jorginho's stoppage-time penalty ensured Chelsea avoided conceding further ground in the Premier League title race with a dramatic victory over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-3

  • 16Mendy
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forChristensenat 74'minutes
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 24JamesBooked at 34mins
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 5Jorginho
  • 3AlonsoSubstituted forLukakuat 87'minutes
  • 19MountBooked at 60mins
  • 29Havertz
  • 11WernerSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 4Christensen
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Pulisic
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 22Ziyech
  • 31Sarr

Leeds

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1MeslierBooked at 90mins
  • 15Dallas
  • 2Ayling
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 90mins
  • 3FirpoBooked at 42mins
  • 46ShackletonBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKlichat 59'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 4Forshaw
  • 11Roberts
  • 22Harrison
  • 10RaphinhaSubstituted forGelhardtat 82'minutes
  • 20JamesSubstituted forCresswellat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Klaesson
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 37Drameh
  • 38Summerville
  • 39McKinstry
  • 43Klich
  • 45McCarron
  • 47Jenkins
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 3, Leeds United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Leeds United 2.

  3. Booking

    Diego Llorente (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 3, Leeds United 2. Jorginho (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Booking

    Illan Meslier (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Andreas Christensen tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Charlie Cresswell replaces Daniel James.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku replaces Marcos Alonso.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Tyler Roberts is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.

  20. Post update

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

