Chelsea v Leeds United

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips could reportedly be out for up to two months with a hamstring injury sustained last weekend against Brentford

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are without Mateo Kovacic, who tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

N'Golo Kante remains injured, while fellow midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho are fitness doubts and defender Trevoh Chalobah is unavailable due to a hamstring strain.

Leeds United pair Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are definite absentees because of hamstring injuries.

Patrick Bamford is expected to miss out with a similar problem, while Rodrigo is a doubt due to pain in his heel.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea have looked a lot less convincing of late, especially at the back. They lost their way a little bit in their defeat by West Ham, which is strange because they are usually so well organised and mentally strong.

But Leeds have bigger problems, especially if Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford are facing some time on the sidelines through injuries sustained in their draw with Brentford.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have won one just one of the past 10 meetings in all competitions.

They have lost four consecutive Premier League away fixtures against Chelsea.

Chelsea

Chelsea could draw three Premier League home matches in a row for the first time since 2016.

They are in danger of losing consecutive league fixtures for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

Defeat would ensure Chelsea lose five home league games in a calendar year for the first time since 1995.

The Blues have had 16 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season - one more than Leeds' total goal tally of 15.

Mason Mount has been directly involved in Chelsea's last four Premier League goals, scoring two and providing two assists.

Leeds United

Leeds have only lost once in seven Premier League matches.

However, they have suffered nine defeats in their past 10 Premier League fixtures in London.

Raphinha has been directly involved in seven of Leeds' 15 league goals this season, scoring six and setting up one.

Since the beginning of last season, Leeds have lost nine of their 12 Premier League games (75%) without Kalvin Phillips, compared to just 11 defeats in 41 (27%) when he plays.

