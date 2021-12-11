Match ends, Norwich City 0, Manchester United 1.
Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty earned Manchester United a narrow victory over Norwich to maintain Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start as interim manager.
Ronaldo sent Tim Krul the wrong way on 75 minutes after the Portuguese had been hauled down by Max Aarons on the edge of the six-yard box.
The Red Devils had offered little attacking threat before then, though Alex Telles hit the bar with a deflected free-kick during the first half.
They also had David de Gea to thank for two fine stops to deny Teemu Pukki and Ozan Kabak as Norwich put in a spirited display.
The win moves Manchester United above Arsenal and Tottenham into fifth place. Norwich stay bottom on goal difference, three points from safety.
Ronaldo rescues United
After making made a raft of changes for the midweek Champions League draw with Young Boys, Ralf Rangnick restored the XI that beat Crystal Palace in his first game in charge last weekend.
But despite having a full week to prepare, United looked sluggish and rarely threatened against a side who have conceded more goals than any other in the Premier League this season.
Ronaldo had to wait until the 38th minute to get his first sight of goal, running on to Scott McTominay's pass before cutting inside and curling in a left-foot shot that was palmed away by Krul.
United faded further in the second half but, like against Palace, managed to find a way, with Ronaldo emphatically dispatching the match-winning spot-kick after Aarons had dragged him down while attempting to meet a right-wing cross.
De Gea also maintained his fine form this season, diving full stretch to tip a fizzing Pukki drive over the bar before clawing away Kabak's goalbound header late on.
It means the Red Devils have kept successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four from February to March 2021, and have won three consecutive league games for only the second time this season.
There is also a bit of history for Rangnick, who became the second Manchester United manager to register a clean sheet in his first two league games in charge after Ernest Mangnall in 1903.
More to follow.
Player of the match
de GeaDavid de Gea
Norwich City
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number19Player nameSørensenAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number15Player nameKabakAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number7Player nameRuppAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number30Player nameGiannoulisAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number24Player nameSargentAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number14Player nameCantwellAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number11Player namePlachetaAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
5.54
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number3Player nameBaillyAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number27Player nameAlex TellesAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number34Player namevan de BeekAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number11Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
4.80
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 5HanleySubstituted forSørensenat 21'minutes
- 15Kabak
- 30Giannoulis
- 7RuppSubstituted forLees-Melouat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Gilmour
- 23McLean
- 11PlachetaSubstituted forCantwellat 70'minutes
- 22Pukki
- 24Sargent
Substitutes
- 3Byram
- 10Dowell
- 14Cantwell
- 19Sørensen
- 20Lees-Melou
- 26Mumba
- 28Gunn
- 35Idah
- 40Tomkinson
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1de Gea
- 20DalotBooked at 77mins
- 2LindelöfSubstituted forBaillyat 74'minutes
- 5Maguire
- 27Telles
- 39McTominay
- 17Fred
- 25SanchoSubstituted forGreenwoodat 67'minutes
- 18Bruno FernandesSubstituted forvan de Beekat 88'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 10Rashford
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 4Jones
- 11Greenwood
- 14Lingard
- 22Heaton
- 23Shaw
- 26Henderson
- 34van de Beek
- 36Elanga
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 27,606
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Manchester United 1.
Post update
Foul by Mason Greenwood (Manchester United).
Post update
Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Booking
Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City).
Post update
Foul by Alex Telles (Manchester United).
Post update
Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ozan Kabak (Norwich City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Mason Greenwood (Manchester United).
Post update
Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fred.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcus Rashford following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Teemu Pukki following a set piece situation.
