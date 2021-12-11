Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is the third player to score under three different Manchester United managers in a single season after James Hanson and Joe Spence both did so in 1926-27

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty earned Manchester United a narrow victory over Norwich to maintain Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start as interim manager.

Ronaldo sent Tim Krul the wrong way on 75 minutes after the Portuguese had been hauled down by Max Aarons on the edge of the six-yard box.

The Red Devils had offered little attacking threat before then, though Alex Telles hit the bar with a deflected free-kick during the first half.

They also had David de Gea to thank for two fine stops to deny Teemu Pukki and Ozan Kabak as Norwich put in a spirited display.

The win moves Manchester United above Arsenal and Tottenham into fifth place. Norwich stay bottom on goal difference, three points from safety.

Ronaldo rescues United

After making made a raft of changes for the midweek Champions League draw with Young Boys, Ralf Rangnick restored the XI that beat Crystal Palace in his first game in charge last weekend.

But despite having a full week to prepare, United looked sluggish and rarely threatened against a side who have conceded more goals than any other in the Premier League this season.

Ronaldo had to wait until the 38th minute to get his first sight of goal, running on to Scott McTominay's pass before cutting inside and curling in a left-foot shot that was palmed away by Krul.

United faded further in the second half but, like against Palace, managed to find a way, with Ronaldo emphatically dispatching the match-winning spot-kick after Aarons had dragged him down while attempting to meet a right-wing cross.

De Gea also maintained his fine form this season, diving full stretch to tip a fizzing Pukki drive over the bar before clawing away Kabak's goalbound header late on.

It means the Red Devils have kept successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four from February to March 2021, and have won three consecutive league games for only the second time this season.

There is also a bit of history for Rangnick, who became the second Manchester United manager to register a clean sheet in his first two league games in charge after Ernest Mangnall in 1903.

More to follow.

Player of the match

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Norwich City Avg Squad number 8 Player name Gilmour Average rating 6.97 Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 6.32 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 6.28 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 6.13 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 6.08 Squad number 19 Player name Sørensen Average rating 6.07 Squad number 15 Player name Kabak Average rating 6.07 Squad number 7 Player name Rupp Average rating 5.96 Squad number 30 Player name Giannoulis Average rating 5.94 Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 5.88 Squad number 14 Player name Cantwell Average rating 5.85 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 5.82 Squad number 11 Player name Placheta Average rating 5.79 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 5.54 Manchester United Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 7.77 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 6.25 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 6.11 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 6.02 Squad number 3 Player name Bailly Average rating 5.98 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 5.83 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 5.81 Squad number 27 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 5.80 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 5.70 Squad number 34 Player name van de Beek Average rating 5.68 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 5.52 Squad number 11 Player name Greenwood Average rating 5.34 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 5.23 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 4.80

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Norwich Formation 4-3-3 1 Krul 2 Aarons 5 Hanley 15 Kabak 30 Giannoulis 7 Rupp 8 Gilmour 23 McLean 11 Placheta 22 Pukki 24 Sargent 1 Krul

2 Aarons

5 Hanley Substituted for Sørensen at 21' minutes

15 Kabak

30 Giannoulis

7 Rupp Substituted for Lees-Melou at 76' minutes Booked at 90mins

8 Gilmour

23 McLean

11 Placheta Substituted for Cantwell at 70' minutes

22 Pukki

24 Sargent Substitutes 3 Byram

10 Dowell

14 Cantwell

19 Sørensen

20 Lees-Melou

26 Mumba

28 Gunn

35 Idah

40 Tomkinson Man Utd Formation 4-2-2-2 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 5 Maguire 27 Telles 39 McTominay 17 Fred 25 Sancho 18 Bruno Fernandes 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 10 Rashford 1 de Gea

20 Dalot Booked at 77mins

2 Lindelöf Substituted for Bailly at 74' minutes

5 Maguire

27 Telles

39 McTominay

17 Fred

25 Sancho Substituted for Greenwood at 67' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes Substituted for van de Beek at 88' minutes

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

10 Rashford Substitutes 3 Bailly

4 Jones

11 Greenwood

14 Lingard

22 Heaton

23 Shaw

26 Henderson

34 van de Beek

