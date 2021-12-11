Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool1Aston VillaAston Villa0

Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah penalty secures win on Steven's Gerrard Anfield return

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments485

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard played 710 games and scored 186 goals in a 17-year career at Anfield

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard made a losing return to Anfield as Liverpool continued their pursuit of Premier League leaders Manchester City with a hard-earned victory.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard was, predictably, given a rapturous reception after playing 710 games and scoring 186 goals for the club while winning the Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Cup and League Cup.

Gerrard's response to the adulation was low-key as his Villa side, who had won three of his first four games in charge since arriving from Rangers, set about making life difficult for Liverpool and frustrating the Kop.

Villa achieved their aim, aided by fine saves from keeper Emi Martinez, until they were finally undone in the 67th minute when Tyrone Mings bundled Mohamed Salah to the ground, the Egyptian scoring the spot-kick in emphatic fashion, the win leaving Liverpool in second place a point behind Manchester City.

Substitute Danny Ings almost took advantage of a late mix-up between Liverpool keeper Alisson and Joel Matip which left Villa fans demanding a penalty in vain, but Jurgen Klopp's side closed out the win.

Gerrard suffers Anfield disappointment

Liverpool penalty 'harsh' - Gerrard

Gerrard made it clear he wanted points not sentiment on his emotional Anfield return and his body language from the start made that very plain.

He walked out on to turf he graced for so long to a predictable reaction but his first move was to illustrate exactly where his loyalties lay, applauding Villa's fans warmly before giving a polite wave in the direction of the Kop.

And his Villa side, while short on attacking ideas, made Liverpool work relentlessly for any rewards, defending with resilience and assisted by a top-class keeper in Martinez before Mings allowed Salah the one moment he needed to escape before he brought him down.

Martinez went the right way but there were no stopping Salah's penalty as Anfield roared its relief.

Villa then started pushing and Ings almost wrote another Anfield old boy story line when he just failed to take advantage of that Liverpool defensive mix-up in the closing minutes.

Gerrard will be disappointed his side could not maintain the defensive discipline that kept Liverpool at arm's length for so long. Villa also struggled to create any attacking impetus until it was too late, when they briefly threatened to snatch an unlikely point.

He will be satisfied, however, with many aspects of Villa's performance. It was not the winning Anfield return he wanted but his impact can be seen already and he has raw materials to work with.

Liverpool bandwagon rolls on

Liverpool played 'incredible football' for 75 minutes - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's trademark triple fist pump in front of the Kop after the final whistle carried a touch of relief as well as celebration after a game in which their persistence and patience was tested by Villa's organisation and determination.

This was not the flowing Liverpool that has steamrollered so many teams so often, but they stuck at it and eventually got their reward in the shape of the decisive penalty.

The success of Villa's game plan was reflected in the Kop's frustration and the sound of regular penalty appeals until referee Stuart Attwell eventually pointed to the spot.

Liverpool were rarely troubled at the back, although for long periods it looked like old boy Gerrard might just leave his former Anfield stage with a point.

Klopp's side cannot inflict destruction on teams every week, and on a day when their rivals City and Chelsea also had penalties to thank for narrow victories, Liverpool will take his victory as it came and move on.

Player of the match

RobertsonAndrew Robertson

with an average of 7.35

Liverpool

  1. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.35

  2. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.25

  3. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.86

  4. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    6.83

  5. Squad number18Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    6.80

  6. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.77

  7. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    6.77

  8. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    6.70

  9. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    6.65

  10. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    6.64

  11. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    6.55

  12. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.51

  13. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.50

  14. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.47

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.84

  2. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.40

  3. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    6.12

  4. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    5.96

  5. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.83

  6. Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    5.82

  7. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.82

  8. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    5.81

  9. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    5.81

  10. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    5.77

  11. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    5.75

  12. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.66

  13. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    5.55

  14. Squad number8Player nameSanson
    Average rating

    5.47

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van DijkBooked at 13mins
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Henderson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forMilnerat 84'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forJotaat 58'minutes
  • 10ManéSubstituted forMinaminoat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 8Keïta
  • 12Gomez
  • 18Minamino
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 62Kelleher
  • 76N Williams

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 3Targett
  • 7McGinn
  • 19NakambaBooked at 19minsSubstituted forSansonat 57'minutes
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forIngsat 74'minutes
  • 11WatkinsBooked at 24mins
  • 18YoungSubstituted forBuendíaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 10Buendía
  • 12Steer
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 17Trézéguet
  • 20Ings
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 33Chukwuemeka
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home20
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  5. Post update

    Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).

  7. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matt Targett (Aston Villa).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Sadio Mané.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

  15. Post update

    Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Thiago.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Thiago.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

486 comments

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 17:14

    Reason villa didn’t get a penalty is because Matip was pushed into Becker by Ings , just incase no one knew the rules

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 17:18

      Celts replied:
      And cos Alisson got the ball....

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 17:16

    I'm just wondering how many penalties will Man Utd get tonight??

    • Reply posted by derekmgb, today at 17:21

      derekmgb replied:
      Rent free hahaha

  • Comment posted by One season wonder, today at 17:14

    Liverpool; I take it back, I’m not bored with you winning games 4 or 5 nil.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:24

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Good to overcome a potentially tricky side. But hard for a team with no shots on goal to win.

  • Comment posted by RTC, today at 17:19

    Villa defended well but offered little in attack in the first half. Once Stevie G brought on more attacking options Villa looked more of a threat and gave Liverpool a game but by then it was too late. Villa can only get better under Gerrard😀

    • Reply posted by Vox Populi, today at 17:23

      Vox Populi replied:
      Yeah let’s ignore the pen eh?

  • Comment posted by The Messi-ah, today at 17:22

    Was I watching a different game? The only decision LFC got was the penalty, looked like someone turned gravity up on the villa players who must have been told to hit the deck and fake injury at every opportunity not to mention the blatant time wasting. Teams who don’t even try and play football deserve to be beaten, only one team wanted to play today!

    • Reply posted by Themightymoors, today at 17:40

      Themightymoors replied:
      The scousers should have done that season at VP before they decided to let 7 in:). Maybe they wanted to make sure they looked like they played football - lol!!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:17

    Nicely done Liverpool another 3 points in the bank.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:25

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Steve G now knows how much he has to learn.

  • Comment posted by Lightning-F57, today at 17:14

    The Liverpool pen was a pen. Stonewall.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 17:19

      Celts replied:
      Andy Robertson should also have got one in the 1st half when he was wiped out!

  • Comment posted by George Piper, today at 17:15

    Welcome back Stevie G. Your boys played with the same intensity and never give up attitude that you showed throughout your LFC career.
    Good result as LFC had to earn that.
    Clean sheet…. Just! Work with Alisson on what went on today, need full focus in the coming weeks.

    • Reply posted by wchris1974, today at 17:55

      wchris1974 replied:
      Part from that Stoke game

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 17:14

    Liverpool 1-0 referee
    Liverpool 1-0 villa time wasting

  • Comment posted by 5 season wonder, today at 17:19

    The title race looks well tasty this season. I'll take many more 1-0 wins

  • Comment posted by DanWood, today at 17:16

    Funny isn’t it; the headlines about the Chelsea and City wins use the term ‘penalty’ but this one doesn’t.

    • Reply posted by it makes sense, today at 17:24

      it makes sense replied:
      get a life pal

  • Comment posted by The Ginger Beer Snail, today at 17:15

    Firstly, no issues with Liverpool winning or their penalty - wholly deserved win.
    However, I do object to the inconsistency of Villa not getting a penalty when Ings was clearly brought down by the keeper! As I say - a deserved victory but VAR is a waste of time....

    • Reply posted by BBC Moderatores turpiter obnixi, today at 17:17

      BBC Moderatores turpiter obnixi replied:
      You may find Allison got the ball

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:16

    I wish these Defencive teams would stop stalling for time and attack us. You can defend like West Ham do and did against us and actually end up winning games. The moment both Wolves and Villa today went down they suddenly realised they needed a goal and start actually having a go at our defence, much more enjoyable to watch.

    • Reply posted by The Ginger Beer Snail, today at 17:23

      The Ginger Beer Snail replied:
      To be fair, it wasn't that Villa set out to be defensive, they just weren't as good in possession as Liverpool.

      I was pleased with Villa's commitment though and we may have been a bit unlucky not to have been given a penalty of our own! UTV

  • Comment posted by Lightning-F57, today at 17:13

    Villa look solid defensively, and have key players coming back in attack. See them doing well this season.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 17:59

    Love how SG buried Owen post-match.

    Owen: I hated coming back to play against LFC, how did you find it?
    SG: if I played for ManU I'd hate it too! 😂🤣😂

    • Reply posted by kathleen beck, today at 18:20

      kathleen beck replied:
      Owen the journeyman, a legend in his own wallet

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 17:14

    Probably the best season for EPL any of the top 3 MC, CFC and LFC could win it. Let’s hope it goes all the way to the wire.

    • Reply posted by Vox Populi, today at 17:32

      Vox Populi replied:
      Well If any of these chancers have an off day they can rely on the ref to give them a pen

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:18

    Villa no shots on target. They are probably happy with a 1-0 defeat

  • Comment posted by top bloke, today at 17:33

    63% possession, 20v4 shots, 5 shots on target v nil.
    Three well earned points from this Stevie G banana skin of a fixture.
    Well played Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Danny Boy, today at 17:26

    Just having a little giggle to myself reading some of these comments tonight , there's some sour grapes out there isn't there 🍇💤

  • Comment posted by M2heavybarrel, today at 17:25

    As a scouse red, i find thd haters and trolls obvious envy very satisfying.

    • Reply posted by MC, today at 17:33

      MC replied:
      with mates, it's fine but here?? A bit sad tbh. I want more trolls but people who bet, not waste on here crying