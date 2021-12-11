Match ends, Arsenal 3, Southampton 0.
Arsenal boosted their Champions League qualification hopes as they cruised past Southampton at the Emirates Stadium despite captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being dropped from the squad.
Stand-in skipper Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 21st minute, finishing off a superb 16-pass team move.
And Martin Odegaard doubled the lead six minutes later heading home from close range.
Arsenal dominated throughout and added a third after 62 minutes with defender Gabriel nodding in a Gabriel Martinelli corner.
The Gunners jump up to fifth in the Premier League table, one point off the top four, while Southampton stay 16th.
No Aubameyang? No problem
All the pre-match talk was around Aubameyang, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saying the striker was missing out "due to a disciplinary breach".
"I think we have been very consistent, that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club," Arteta added.
It is not the first time the Spaniard has dropped Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons. In March, the Gabon international missed a win over rivals Tottenham for a "breach of pre-match protocol".
But after a slow start, pre-match incidents were soon forgotten as Lacazette converted Bukayo Saka's cross, completing a team move that started with keeper Aaron Ramsdale.
And minutes later Arsenal grabbed a second with Odegaard meeting Alex Tierney's header to score a third goal in as many matches.
Arsenal's dominance continued after the break with Gabriel scoring moments after he had had a goal chalked off for offside.
Martinelli then curled a strike against the post midway through the second half, with Saka also striking the woodwork and Takehiro Tomiyasu forcing a fine stop from keeper Willy Caballero.
The hosts continued to impress in the closing stages, winning in style to end a run of back-to-back defeats.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 18Tomiyasu
- 4White
- 6GabrielBooked at 3minsSubstituted forHoldingat 69'minutes
- 3Tierney
- 7SakaBooked at 17mins
- 5Partey
- 34XhakaSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 81'minutes
- 35Martinelli
- 8Ødegaard
- 9LacazetteSubstituted forPépéat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Smith Rowe
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 19Pépé
- 20Tavares
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 30Nketiah
- 33Okonkwo
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Caballero
- 21Livramento
- 5Stephens
- 35Bednarek
- 2Walker-Peters
- 11Redmond
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 27Diallo
- 23Tella
- 18BrojaSubstituted forLyancoat 70'minutes
- 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forElyounoussiat 43'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lyanco
- 7Long
- 15Perraud
- 19Djenepo
- 20Smallbone
- 24Elyounoussi
- 32Walcott
- 41Lewis
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 59,653
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Southampton 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
Post update
Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
Post update
Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).
Post update
Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Nicolas Pépé replaces Alexandre Lacazette.
Post update
Hand ball by Nathan Tella (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga replaces Granit Xhaka.
Post update
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Tella (Southampton).
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Gabriel Martinelli.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.
He has to lead by example.
So he's been terrible on the pitch all season and clearly has not exactly been great off the pitch either. He should be stripped of the club captaincy.
Real competition up front might just help focus Aubameyang's mind.
The Arsenal should go all out to get Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.
