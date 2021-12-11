Premier League
ArsenalArsenal3SouthamptonSouthampton0

Arsenal 3-0 Southampton: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped ahead of win

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments40

Arsenal celebrate
Alexandre Lacazette's opener completed a 16-pass team goal

Arsenal boosted their Champions League qualification hopes as they cruised past Southampton at the Emirates Stadium despite captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being dropped from the squad.

Stand-in skipper Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 21st minute, finishing off a superb 16-pass team move.

And Martin Odegaard doubled the lead six minutes later heading home from close range.

Arsenal dominated throughout and added a third after 62 minutes with defender Gabriel nodding in a Gabriel Martinelli corner.

The Gunners jump up to fifth in the Premier League table, one point off the top four, while Southampton stay 16th.

No Aubameyang? No problem

All the pre-match talk was around Aubameyang, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saying the striker was missing out "due to a disciplinary breach".

"I think we have been very consistent, that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club," Arteta added.

It is not the first time the Spaniard has dropped Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons. In March, the Gabon international missed a win over rivals Tottenham for a "breach of pre-match protocol".

But after a slow start, pre-match incidents were soon forgotten as Lacazette converted Bukayo Saka's cross, completing a team move that started with keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

And minutes later Arsenal grabbed a second with Odegaard meeting Alex Tierney's header to score a third goal in as many matches.

Arsenal's dominance continued after the break with Gabriel scoring moments after he had had a goal chalked off for offside.

Martinelli then curled a strike against the post midway through the second half, with Saka also striking the woodwork and Takehiro Tomiyasu forcing a fine stop from keeper Willy Caballero.

The hosts continued to impress in the closing stages, winning in style to end a run of back-to-back defeats.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Arsenal

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.74

  2. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.65

  3. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.35

  4. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.37

  5. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    8.50

  6. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.81

  7. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    6.93

  8. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.22

  9. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.66

  10. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.82

  11. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    7.75

Substitutes

  1. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number19Player namePépé
    Average rating

    6.69

  3. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    7.00

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameCaballero
    Average rating

    4.42

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    4.82

  3. Squad number5Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    4.59

  4. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    4.48

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    4.99

  6. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    5.44

  7. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.44

  8. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    5.30

  9. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    5.05

  10. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    5.15

  11. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    4.88

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    3.77

  2. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    4.38

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 4White
  • 6GabrielBooked at 3minsSubstituted forHoldingat 69'minutes
  • 3Tierney
  • 7SakaBooked at 17mins
  • 5Partey
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 81'minutes
  • 35Martinelli
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forPépéat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 30Nketiah
  • 33Okonkwo

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Caballero
  • 21Livramento
  • 5Stephens
  • 35Bednarek
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 11Redmond
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 27Diallo
  • 23Tella
  • 18BrojaSubstituted forLyancoat 70'minutes
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forElyounoussiat 43'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lyanco
  • 7Long
  • 15Perraud
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Smallbone
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 32Walcott
  • 41Lewis
  • 43Valery
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
59,653

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away8
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 3, Southampton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Southampton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

  5. Post update

    Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

  8. Post update

    Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).

  10. Post update

    Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Nicolas Pépé replaces Alexandre Lacazette.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Nathan Tella (Southampton).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga replaces Granit Xhaka.

  16. Post update

    Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Tella (Southampton).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Gabriel Martinelli.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Vernolien, today at 17:08

    Alex Tierney? Who’s he?

  • Comment posted by gzwzddhr, today at 17:07

    That was less stressful than I thought it would be

  • Comment posted by Gunner2Grave, today at 17:07

    Fantastic result! shame about ABUA remember he is our captin!

    He has to lead by example.

  • Comment posted by Abi, today at 17:06

    Giving Pepe 7 minutes is pathetic. The guy doesn't deserve that, shame on the manager. Arteta out!

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 17:06

    Arenal looking good. I hear Spurs are trying to cancel the game against them in mid-January, apparently their goalkeepers will all have Covid then.

  • Comment posted by TheUglyTruth, today at 17:05

    Time to get rid of Auba. Sign an elite striker in January and Arsenal will challenge for top 4.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How much would Aubameyang go for if the club decide to sell him in January

  • Comment posted by JumpinJeffFarmer, today at 17:05

    Arsenal’s gotta find a way to fix their away form. Home form solid. This season will be full of ups and downs for arsenal

  • Comment posted by Michele, today at 17:05

    Another useful win. No doubt the comments here will be very positive tonight

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 17:04

    Aubameyang dropped for Southampton match because of "a disciplinary breach''.

    So he's been terrible on the pitch all season and clearly has not exactly been great off the pitch either. He should be stripped of the club captaincy.

    Real competition up front might just help focus Aubameyang's mind.
    The Arsenal should go all out to get Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

  • Comment posted by micj, today at 17:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 17:04

    Sadly looks like we are going to rely on 3 teams being worse than us again this season !
    Thankfully the other results went our way today

  • Comment posted by Gooner89, today at 17:03

    That first goal. It was intense... different day a goalkeeper slips... but my god it was well worked. That was the training ground coming to the pitch

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 17:03

    GAO OUT RALPH OUT

  • Comment posted by TSL, today at 17:03

    Arsenal's league wins this season:

    Norwich (20th)
    Newcastle (19th)
    Burnley (18th)
    Watford (17th)
    Southampton (16th)
    Leicester (11th)
    Aston Villa (since sacked Smith)
    Tottenham (since sacked Nuno)

    Every time Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have played a respectable side this season, they've been humbled. 14-2 is the aggregate score against Chelsea, Liverpool, City and United this season. Out of his depth.

    • Reply posted by Michele, today at 17:07

      Michele replied:
      Here we go again. So, do all those points not count?

  • Comment posted by bolt, today at 17:03

    Glad thataubameyangwas dropped.He has pulled thisstuntbefore. players with that kind of attitude should not havet he right to wear the badge especiallt when they are not even peroforming. Praise to the team for getting the 3 points while performing well and credit to arteta for keeping auba out of the squadfor this game

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 17:02

    Brilliant from Arsenal, they're better than the Old Trafford rubbish & are still in it for 4th over inconsistent Man Utd!😹👍

  • Comment posted by TheUglyTruth, today at 17:02

    Time for Auba to go. Sign an elite striker in January and Arsenal will be challenging for top 4.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:02

    Oh my lord. I think i have seen it all now. What the heck is going on guys. Why were the Arsenal fans leaving when their team were three goals up against Southampton. I thought proper fans usually stay until end of the match

    • Reply posted by parkylane street, today at 17:04

      parkylane street replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 17:02

    Top 4 is a tough target...Arsenal, Man U, Hammers, Spurs. Arsenal today could clinch it but that was a very poor Saints.