Arsenal v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was critical of his side's performance in the loss at Everton

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are hopeful of welcoming back Emile Smith Rowe, who missed the loss at Everton with a tight groin.

Gabriel Martinelli is ruled out with the hamstring injury sustained at Goodison Park.

New signing Willy Caballero is poised to make his Southampton debut in goal, with Alex McCarthy ruled out for up to a month because of a hamstring injury.

Fellow goalkeeper Fraser Forster is already sidelined, while Oriol Romeu and Mohamed Salisu are suspended.

Jan Bednarek is available but Che Adams will be assessed for a training ground injury and Stuart Armstrong remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't like to say 'same old Arsenal' because it's a phrase I've used a lot in recent seasons but, at the moment, it feels like we've seen this before from the Gunners.

It must be very frustrating for their manager, Mikel Arteta. After making such a bad start to the season they had started to look like they knew what they were doing, but then all of a sudden you chuck in a couple of poor displays and they are almost back to square one.

That tells me more about the team's mindset than any lack of quality in certain areas. Have they got a couple of people who, when it gets a bit tough, do not quite fancy it? I feel that is the case with Arsenal a little bit.

They play some lovely football - even when they lost 4-0 at Liverpool a couple of weeks ago - but as soon as something goes against them, they don't seem to be able to deal with it.

Despite all of that, Arsenal are at home on Saturday, where their record is a lot better, and I still think they will beat Southampton, who should have beaten Brighton easily last week but would probably take a draw here.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Idles bassist Adam Devonshire

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have gone 26 home league games without defeat against Southampton. Their longest unbeaten home run against a single team in the top flight is 27 matches, against Fulham until 1949 and Manchester City ending in 2012.

Southampton's sequence of 22 winless Premier League matches at Arsenal is the longest by any club away from home in the competition's history.

Saints have won just two of the 44 away league fixtures, with their last triumph coming in 1987 at Highbury.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost consecutive Premier League matches when scoring the opening goal for the first time in five years.

However, they are striving to win four successive home league games for the first time in more than a year.

Mikel Arteta's side could triumph in three league fixtures at the Emirates without conceding for the first time since October 2017.

The Gunners have won seven of their past eight home matches in all competitions.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 27 Premier League home games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday.

They have won only three of their 17 most recent league fixtures in December.

Arteta is unbeaten in all eight Premier League matches as a player and manager against Southampton.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone six consecutive league appearances without scoring for the first time since a run of 14 for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga from February to August 2014. He has failed with his past 16 attempts on goal.

Martin Odegaard can score in three successive top-flight appearances for the first time.

Southampton

Southampton have dropped 71 points from winning points since Ralph Hasenhuttl's first game in charge in December 2018 - 15 more than any other Premier League team.

All three of their league wins this season were by a 1-0 scoreline. They have failed to score in the second half in the past six matches.

Saints have lost 14 league away fixtures in 2021, their highest tally in a calendar year for 17 years.

Southampton have conceded 47 away goals in 2021, already matching the Premier League record in a single year.

They have suffered an unrivalled 20 Premier League defeats in 2021.

Southampton are one short of 1,000 away league defeats in the top four divisions.

Hasenhuttl's first victory as Southampton boss was 3-2 against Arsenal in December 2018.

My Arsenal XI Choose your Arsenal formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Southampton XI Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team