Man CityManchester City1WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0

Man City 1-0 Wolves: Raheem Sterling scores penalty as Raul Jimenez sent off

By Simon Stone at Etihad StadiumBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raul Jimenez being shown the red card
Just 31 seconds separated Raul Jimenez's first and second yellow cards

Raheem Sterling converted a controversial penalty to reach 100 Premier League goals and give Manchester City victory in a one-sided contest with 10-man Wolves.

Sterling kept his cool to roll his 66th-minute spot-kick past Jose Sa after a lengthy VAR check ruled Joao Moutinho had illegally blocked Bernardo Silva's cross, even though it seemed to hit the Wolves midfielder on his armpit.

The decision compounded Wolves' frustrations given they were annoyed at Raul Jimenez's dismissal for two yellow-card offences within seconds of each other near the end of the opening period.

Not that the visitors could have any complaints on the balance of play. City had 24 shots compared to Wolves' three. Sa made three excellent saves, Conor Coady headed an Ilkay Gundogan effort off the line, Max Kilman blocked a goalbound Phil Foden effort and Jack Grealish somehow failed to convert Sterling's far-post cross with the goal at his mercy.

Kilman brought a save out of Ederson at the end but Wolves have failed to score in their past four games and managed just one goal in their past six.

In contrast, City have now six Premier League games in a row to maintain their place at the top of the table and keep the pressure on title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.

Jimenez's folly

As the first half drew to a close the atmosphere had been growing increasingly edgy amid allegations from City fans of Wolves' time-wasting, and play-acting in the case of Roman Saiss, who went down in his own area after getting an unseen, accidental finger in the eye from Sterling.

Yellow cards for Ruben Dias and Rodri for fouls on Adama Traore meant it was inevitable Jimenez would get one for dragging Rodri back close to halfway as the interval approached.

For the Wolves striker to then actively block Rodri's free-kick from a couple of yards was an act of folly. Referee Jon Moss had no choice other than to brandish a second yellow at Jimenez, who threw his skull cap down on a couple of occasions as he very slowly made his way off.

The dismissal condemned Wolves to a second-half rearguard effort in which Sa was particularly effective.

Sadly for Grealish, the same was not true of him. The introduction of Kevin de Bruyne for the £100m man came not long after his miss, which was poor and a long way short of the form that attracted Pep Guardiola to him in the first place.

Ederson was a bystander for most of the half. But the Brazilian was alert when it counted to keep out Kilman's header and, in the process, complete the 100th clean sheet of his City career.

Head clash reminder

Jimenez's recovery from a fractured skull has just been recounted in an excellent documentary made by Wolves that has been available to watch on the BBC.

The sight of Kilman and Neves clashing heads in the first half was a sickening reminder of that awful day at Arsenal, when Nuno Espirito Santo's immediate fear was that the Mexican's life was in danger.

Thankfully, it was soon apparent that the damage this time was not comparable. Kilman had blood running down his face and required a headband, while Neves was checked over before he too was allowed to continue.

The incident is bound to trigger discussion around the need for temporary concussion substitutes, although, given the history with Jimenez, it is hard to imagine the Wolves medical staff would have allowed either man to continue had there been any doubt about their fitness to do so.

As it turned out, Kilman completed the full 90 minutes and Neves lasted 82 before he was replaced by Francisco Trincao as Wolves boss Bruno Lage searched in vain for an equaliser.

City are next in action against Leeds at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT, while Wolves play Brighton on Wednesday at 19:30.

Player of the match

CoadyConor Coady

with an average of 8.06

Manchester City

  1. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.56

  2. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.48

  3. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.25

  4. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.23

  5. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.16

  6. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.10

  7. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    6.06

  8. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.04

  9. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.04

  10. Squad number11Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    5.99

  11. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    5.95

  12. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    5.75

  13. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    5.20

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    8.06

  2. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.93

  3. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    7.71

  4. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    7.36

  5. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    7.15

  6. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.91

  7. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.69

  8. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.68

  9. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    6.62

  10. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    6.28

  11. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    6.17

  12. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.96

  13. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    5.70

  14. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    4.32

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 27CanceloBooked at 81mins
  • 3Rúben DiasBooked at 40mins
  • 14Laporte
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 16RodriBooked at 43mins
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forFodenat 56'minutes
  • 7Sterling
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 13Steffen
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 32DendonckerBooked at 78minsSubstituted forPodenceat 87'minutes
  • 8NevesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 82'minutes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9JiménezBooked at 45mins
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 5Marçal
  • 10Podence
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
52,613

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home24
Away2
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home14
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ederson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Leander Dendoncker.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City).

  10. Post update

    Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Rúben Neves.

  12. Booking

    João Cancelo (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

  14. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by José Sá.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  19. Post update

    Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Booking

    Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

Join the conversation

483 comments

  • Comment posted by be-real , today at 14:39

    Never a pen. All that money spent on players and they still need a dodgy pen to win. Disgraceful decision.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:47

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Wolves have been very unlucky these last two weekends.

  • Comment posted by Account2, today at 14:35

    Jonathan Woodgate
    Quote
    “How that was a penalty I will never know, that is an incredible decision.”

    All the empty seats behind that goal would agree.

    You got robbed Wolves.
    Never a pen but you know how it works when playing City.

    From a neutral.

    • Reply posted by Soon be xmas, today at 14:41

      Soon be xmas replied:
      Neutral Liverpool fan?

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 14:36

    I think citeh fans would have been fuming if that decision was given against them.
    Never a penalty Mr Moss.

    • Reply posted by crazycristos, today at 14:38

      crazycristos replied:
      Var said otherwise

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 14:36

    Jonathan Moss is not fit to referee, Wolves robbed here.

    • Reply posted by crazycristos, today at 14:38

      crazycristos replied:
      😪😪😪😪🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by SmoknAce, today at 14:41

    Jonathan Moss should never be a PL referee, horrible decisions yet again

    Also please lose some weight

    • Reply posted by Starcrunch5, today at 15:04

      Starcrunch5 replied:
      The two yellows were spot on. But that was never a penalty. If it did his his arm it came off his ribs first. So no penalty.

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 14:43

    Lucky win. Wasn’t a penalty, the ball hit the body under the raised arm. Jimenez stupidity getting a second yellow, though the first wasn’t deserved, Sterling spent most of the game appealing for penalties after persistent diving. Lots of City player’s applauding the second yellow, akin to Argentina players when Beckham was sent off.

    • Reply posted by Mav617, today at 14:53

      Mav617 replied:
      Absolute garbage comment, typical red scouse aggreievment.

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 14:35

    Very, very lucky city.

    Needed a lot of help there.

    • Reply posted by Roy, today at 14:45

      Roy replied:
      That’s going to win us the league😀

  • Comment posted by Factoid, today at 14:41

    Jon Moss and Andre Marriner are an embarrassment. Also why when Rodri was on a yellow and clearly body checked Ait Nouri was he not sent off.

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 14:38

    Idiotic from Jiminez. Not gonna argue the best team won but in no way shape or form was that a penalty. Cost his team the chance of a point there.

    • Reply posted by manchesterblue, today at 15:10

      manchesterblue replied:
      if it wasnt a penalty how did the ball travel downwards after it hit him?.... haters defying the laws of physics

  • Comment posted by George Piper, today at 14:35

    Great effort by Wolves.
    Jimenez decision: Show consistency across all the matches as that is NOT currently happening.
    Penalty: a “Big 6 decision” given.

    Moss obviously offended by the choice of deodorant Moutinho is using!

    • Reply posted by Soon be xmas, today at 14:42

      Soon be xmas replied:
      Jimenez was stupid, doing that 30 seconds after a yellow. Only got himself to blame, he was petulant

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 14:42

    Sterling joins the 100 league goal club from 36,986 attempts at goal during his career

    • Reply posted by U1234567890, today at 14:44

      U1234567890 replied:
      Was that also todays attendance?

  • Comment posted by iPlayer Account, today at 14:41

    "Can't have any comments on the balance of play".

    Garbage. On the balance if play, it would have been 0-0 without that joke of a penalty decision. Moss needs to retire. Why do they keep refs who keep on making themselves the talking point over and over.

    If I made a mess like that at work I'd be out on my ear.

  • Comment posted by jay26615, today at 14:37

    Wolves have been robbed

    • Reply posted by Monksie, today at 14:50

      Monksie replied:
      If only they'd come with a better plan than parking the bus and occasionally hoofing it to Traore. By the time they changed into an attacking mode there was less than half of the 4 minutes' added time left.

  • Comment posted by Salah11, today at 14:41

    Wolves were unlucky not to get a thoroughly deserved point at Anfield last week.
    But this week they were robbed blind by an incapable referee, the soft yellow and the quite ridiculous penalty decision. Unlucky, and yes I would have said the same if it was given to liverpool . Good win for City but they scraped and undeserved win thanks to John Moss.

    • Reply posted by Redarmy, today at 14:43

      Redarmy replied:
      We played @ Molineux.

  • Comment posted by nelly, today at 14:43

    Jon Moss and VAR are absolute disgrace, time they got rid of both, they both missed a penalty in first half, I presume the penalty they gave was to make amends. Where was the additional bookings for Cancelo and Rhodri for clapping in the face of Moss when he produced the red card for Jimenez, double standards, and so nice to see sporting behaviour by City players in front of an absolute sell out

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 14:45

      RR replied:
      Rhodri? Is he now Welsh?

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 14:42

    There have been some dreadful VAR decisions, but the penalty decision was a total disgrace. The armpit is now officially part of the human arm.

    • Reply posted by Alp Levant, today at 15:04

      Alp Levant replied:
      Take off your biased glasses and watch it again, City should have had two more penalties.

  • Comment posted by Attorney in Bird Law, today at 14:42

    2 early Christmas presents from the worst Ref in the league. Moss jumped on both decisions and the reality is City struggle to break down 10men Wolves without penalty. Lucky but they will crack soon enough

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 14:39

    We were lucky. That was the least fluent and most wasteful performance from City this year. Grealish must do better, another sitter missed. Unless he improves he is sure to cost us.

    • Reply posted by Loaded, today at 14:43

      Loaded replied:
      Is Jack a 100m pounds guy? Worth that much?

  • Comment posted by Dont mind me, today at 14:41

    Spend billions on the team, but how much on the ref?

    • Reply posted by keithkarmic, today at 14:43

      keithkarmic replied:
      Wrong on both silly accusations

  • Comment posted by Black Country Man, today at 15:03

    Man city: 12 fouls = 3 bookings = 25% yellow card rate
    Wolves: 5 fouls = 3 bookings = 60% yellow card rate.

    Man of the match: Jonathon Moss (Man City).