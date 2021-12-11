Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Just 31 seconds separated Raul Jimenez's first and second yellow cards

Raheem Sterling converted a controversial penalty to reach 100 Premier League goals and give Manchester City victory in a one-sided contest with 10-man Wolves.

Sterling kept his cool to roll his 66th-minute spot-kick past Jose Sa after a lengthy VAR check ruled Joao Moutinho had illegally blocked Bernardo Silva's cross, even though it seemed to hit the Wolves midfielder on his armpit.

The decision compounded Wolves' frustrations given they were annoyed at Raul Jimenez's dismissal for two yellow-card offences within seconds of each other near the end of the opening period.

Not that the visitors could have any complaints on the balance of play. City had 24 shots compared to Wolves' three. Sa made three excellent saves, Conor Coady headed an Ilkay Gundogan effort off the line, Max Kilman blocked a goalbound Phil Foden effort and Jack Grealish somehow failed to convert Sterling's far-post cross with the goal at his mercy.

Kilman brought a save out of Ederson at the end but Wolves have failed to score in their past four games and managed just one goal in their past six.

In contrast, City have now six Premier League games in a row to maintain their place at the top of the table and keep the pressure on title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.

Jimenez's folly

As the first half drew to a close the atmosphere had been growing increasingly edgy amid allegations from City fans of Wolves' time-wasting, and play-acting in the case of Roman Saiss, who went down in his own area after getting an unseen, accidental finger in the eye from Sterling.

Yellow cards for Ruben Dias and Rodri for fouls on Adama Traore meant it was inevitable Jimenez would get one for dragging Rodri back close to halfway as the interval approached.

For the Wolves striker to then actively block Rodri's free-kick from a couple of yards was an act of folly. Referee Jon Moss had no choice other than to brandish a second yellow at Jimenez, who threw his skull cap down on a couple of occasions as he very slowly made his way off.

The dismissal condemned Wolves to a second-half rearguard effort in which Sa was particularly effective.

Sadly for Grealish, the same was not true of him. The introduction of Kevin de Bruyne for the £100m man came not long after his miss, which was poor and a long way short of the form that attracted Pep Guardiola to him in the first place.

Ederson was a bystander for most of the half. But the Brazilian was alert when it counted to keep out Kilman's header and, in the process, complete the 100th clean sheet of his City career.

Head clash reminder

Jimenez's recovery from a fractured skull has just been recounted in an excellent documentary made by Wolves that has been available to watch on the BBC.

The sight of Kilman and Neves clashing heads in the first half was a sickening reminder of that awful day at Arsenal, when Nuno Espirito Santo's immediate fear was that the Mexican's life was in danger.

Thankfully, it was soon apparent that the damage this time was not comparable. Kilman had blood running down his face and required a headband, while Neves was checked over before he too was allowed to continue.

The incident is bound to trigger discussion around the need for temporary concussion substitutes, although, given the history with Jimenez, it is hard to imagine the Wolves medical staff would have allowed either man to continue had there been any doubt about their fitness to do so.

As it turned out, Kilman completed the full 90 minutes and Neves lasted 82 before he was replaced by Francisco Trincao as Wolves boss Bruno Lage searched in vain for an equaliser.

City are next in action against Leeds at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT, while Wolves play Brighton on Wednesday at 19:30.

Player of the match Coady Conor Coady with an average of 8.06 Man City Manchester City Manchester City

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City Avg Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.56 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 6.48 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.25 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 6.23 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.16 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 6.10 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 6.06 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 6.04 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.04 Squad number 11 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 5.99 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 5.95 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 5.75 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 5.20 Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 8.06 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 7.93 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 7.71 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 7.36 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 7.15 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 6.91 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 6.69 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 6.68 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 6.62 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 6.28 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 6.17 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 5.96 Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 5.70 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 4.32

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 27 Cancelo 3 Rúben Dias 14 Laporte 11 Zinchenko 20 Bernardo Silva 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 7 Sterling 9 Gabriel Jesus 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

27 Cancelo Booked at 81mins

3 Rúben Dias Booked at 40mins

14 Laporte

11 Zinchenko

20 Bernardo Silva

16 Rodri Booked at 43mins

8 Gündogan Substituted for Foden at 56' minutes

7 Sterling

9 Gabriel Jesus

10 Grealish Substituted for De Bruyne at 74' minutes Substitutes 2 Walker

5 Stones

6 Aké

13 Steffen

17 De Bruyne

25 Fernandinho

26 Mahrez

47 Foden

80 Palmer Wolves Formation 3-5-2 1 Malheiro de Sá 23 Kilman 16 Coady 27 Saïss 22 Nélson Semedo 32 Dendoncker 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 3 Aït-Nouri 9 Jiménez 37 Traoré 1 Malheiro de Sá

23 Kilman

16 Coady

27 Saïss

22 Nélson Semedo

32 Dendoncker Booked at 78mins Substituted for Podence at 87' minutes

8 Neves Booked at 45mins Substituted for Machado Trincão at 82' minutes

28 João Moutinho

3 Aït-Nouri

9 Jiménez Booked at 45mins

37 Traoré Substituted for Hwang Hee-Chan at 67' minutes Substitutes 2 Hoever

5 Marçal

10 Podence

11 Machado Trincão

15 Boly

17 Fábio Silva

21 Ruddy

26 Hwang Hee-Chan

39 Cundle Referee: Jonathan Moss Attendance: 52,613 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ederson. Post update Attempt saved. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling. Post update Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Leander Dendoncker. Post update Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City). Post update Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Rúben Neves. Booking João Cancelo (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City). Post update Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by José Sá. Post update Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Post update Foul by Rodri (Manchester City). Post update Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward