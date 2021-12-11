Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Deanne Rose's goal proved enough to earn Reading their first WSL win against Chelsea

Chelsea were denied the chance to go top of the Women's Super League table for the first time this season after suffering a shock defeat by Reading.

Deanne Rose put the hosts ahead early on, breaking away on a fine solo run before trading passes with Emma Harries and slotting home.

Reading defender Gemma Evans twice cleared off the line to deny the champions a first-half equaliser.

Chelsea dominated possession after the break but failed to find an equaliser.

