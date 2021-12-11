Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Deanne Rose's goal proved enough to earn Reading their first WSL win against Chelsea

Chelsea were denied the chance to go top of the Women's Super League table for the first time this season after suffering a shock defeat by Reading.

Deanne Rose put the hosts ahead early on, breaking away on a fine solo run before trading passes with Emma Harries and slotting home.

Reading defender Gemma Evans twice cleared off the line to deny the champions a first-half equaliser.

Chelsea dominated possession after the break but failed to find an equaliser.

Victory is Reading's first against the Blues in 11 league meetings and moves them up to fifth in the table.

Defeat for Chelsea, who beat Arsenal to win the delayed 2020-21 Women's FA Cup final on Sunday before drawing with Juventus in the Champions League midweek, leaves them a point adrift of the Gunners at the summit.

While the trip to Reading was Chelsea's third game in seven days, the Royals had not played for three weeks since beating Brighton on 21 November before the international break.

Manager Kelly Chambers said the break meant it was "really hard to build any kind of momentum", but it did not stop them from producing the upset of the WSL season so far.

Rose's excellent run and finish in the fourth minute proved enough to win it, but Evans' crucial interventions on the line to deny Millie Bright and Bethany England before the break and smart goalkeeping from Grace Moloney also proved decisive.

Chelsea controlled 77% of possession and had 34 shots, but only managed five on target.

Sam Kerr, who produced a stunning double against Arsenal in the FA Cup a week earlier, was guilty of wasting three headed chances, while Pernille Harder also squandered opportunities after coming off the bench.

Rose made Reading's only shot on target count in a famous win that means the Gunners can move four points clear at the top if they beat bottom side Leicester City on Sunday.