The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women1Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0

Reading 1-0 Chelsea: Royals stun WSL champions to stop them going top

By Andrew AloiaBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Deanne Rose celebrates her winner for Reading against Chelsea in the WSL
Deanne Rose's goal proved enough to earn Reading their first WSL win against Chelsea

Chelsea were denied the chance to go top of the Women's Super League table for the first time this season after suffering a shock defeat by Reading.

Deanne Rose put the hosts ahead early on, breaking away on a fine solo run before trading passes with Emma Harries and slotting home.

Reading defender Gemma Evans twice cleared off the line to deny the champions a first-half equaliser.

Chelsea dominated possession after the break but failed to find an equaliser.

Victory is Reading's first against the Blues in 11 league meetings and moves them up to fifth in the table.

Defeat for Chelsea, who beat Arsenal to win the delayed 2020-21 Women's FA Cup final on Sunday before drawing with Juventus in the Champions League midweek, leaves them a point adrift of the Gunners at the summit.

While the trip to Reading was Chelsea's third game in seven days, the Royals had not played for three weeks since beating Brighton on 21 November before the international break.

Manager Kelly Chambers said the break meant it was "really hard to build any kind of momentum", but it did not stop them from producing the upset of the WSL season so far.

Rose's excellent run and finish in the fourth minute proved enough to win it, but Evans' crucial interventions on the line to deny Millie Bright and Bethany England before the break and smart goalkeeping from Grace Moloney also proved decisive.

Chelsea controlled 77% of possession and had 34 shots, but only managed five on target.

Sam Kerr, who produced a stunning double against Arsenal in the FA Cup a week earlier, was guilty of wasting three headed chances, while Pernille Harder also squandered opportunities after coming off the bench.

Rose made Reading's only shot on target count in a famous win that means the Gunners can move four points clear at the top if they beat bottom side Leicester City on Sunday.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 11Harding
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 5Evans
  • 2Bryson
  • 4Peplow
  • 9EikelandBooked at 28mins
  • 28Woodham
  • 12Harries
  • 10Dowie
  • 6RoseSubstituted forRobertsat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 32Woodcock
  • 33Lister
  • 35Baigent
  • 36MacDonald
  • 37Primmer
  • 41Poulter

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Musovic
  • 4Bright
  • 7CarterSubstituted forCharlesat 72'minutes
  • 16Eriksson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24SpenceSubstituted forKirbyat 45'minutes
  • 8Leupolz
  • 25AnderssonSubstituted forReitenat 45'minutes
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forJiat 77'minutes
  • 20Kerr
  • 9EnglandSubstituted forHarderat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Nouwen
  • 5Ingle
  • 10Ji
  • 11Reiten
  • 14Kirby
  • 21Charles
  • 23Harder
  • 29Fox
  • 30Berger
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home4
Away34
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 1, Chelsea Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 1, Chelsea Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pernille Harder.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women).

  8. Post update

    Chloe Peplow (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ji So-Yun with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Millie Bright with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melanie Leupolz.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Melanie Leupolz tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Melanie Leupolz.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ji So-Yun replaces Jessie Fleming.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Brighton Women8503127515
4Tottenham Women842296314
5Reading Women94141112-113
6West Ham Women83321110112
7Man Utd Women83321213-112
8Man City Women83141616010
9Everton Women8314814-610
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women8017221-191
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport