Match ends, Dundee United 0, Livingston 1.
Ayo Obileye's second-half penalty earned Livingston back-to-back Scottish Premiership victories as Dundee United's stuttering form dragged on.
After a goalless first period at a rain-drenched Tannadice, the visitors were awarded a penalty when Jeando Fuchs body-checked Andrew Shinnie.
Centre-back Obileye coolly converted, ensuring Livingston move up to eighth.
United, who drop to fifth, pushed for an equaliser but rarely troubled Max Stryjek in the visiting goal.
Thomas Courts' side have now lost three in a row and won just one of their last eight games, while David Martindale's men maintained a five-point gap between themselves and the foot of the table.
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number21Player nameGlassAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number66Player nameFuchsAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.42
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameSpörleAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number27Player nameAppéréAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number32Player nameMeekisonAverage rating
5.00
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number21Player nameMcMillanAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
6.41
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
8.67
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Siegrist
- 22FreemanSubstituted forSpörleat 49'minutes
- 12EdwardsBooked at 81mins
- 4Mulgrew
- 33McMann
- 23Harkes
- 21GlassBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMeekisonat 87'minutes
- 66FuchsBooked at 81mins
- 7Niskanen
- 8Pawlett
- 10ClarkSubstituted forAppéréat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 14Hoti
- 16Carson
- 19Levitt
- 27Appéré
- 28Smith
- 30Watson
- 32Meekison
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Stryjek
- 2DevlinBooked at 58mins
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 29Penrice
- 21McMillanBooked at 45mins
- 18HoltBooked at 79mins
- 33OmeongaSubstituted forPittmanat 56'minutes
- 17Forrest
- 9AndersonSubstituted forShinnieat 63'minutes
- 11MontañoSubstituted forBaileyat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 8Pittman
- 10Sibbald
- 14Bailey
- 22Shinnie
- 24Kelly
- 36Maley
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Livingston 1.
Post update
Foul by Archie Meekison (Dundee United).
Post update
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adrián Spörle with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Appéré.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Louis Appéré.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Meekison replaces Declan Glass.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Appéré replaces Nicky Clark.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adrián Spörle with a cross.
Post update
Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alan Forrest (Livingston).
Post update
Offside, Livingston. Alan Forrest tries a through ball, but Ayo Obileye is caught offside.
Booking
Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United).
Post update
James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott McMann (Dundee United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Peter Pawlett following a set piece situation.
Booking
Jason Holt (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Declan Glass (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
