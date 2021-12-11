Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston centre-back Ayo Obileye's cool penalty earned the visitors a second straight league win

Ayo Obileye's second-half penalty earned Livingston back-to-back Scottish Premiership victories as Dundee United's stuttering form dragged on.

After a goalless first period at a rain-drenched Tannadice, the visitors were awarded a penalty when Jeando Fuchs body-checked Andrew Shinnie.

Centre-back Obileye coolly converted, ensuring Livingston move up to eighth.

United, who drop to fifth, pushed for an equaliser but rarely troubled Max Stryjek in the visiting goal.

Thomas Courts' side have now lost three in a row and won just one of their last eight games, while David Martindale's men maintained a five-point gap between themselves and the foot of the table.

More to follow.

Livingston Livingston Livingston Dundee United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Siegrist Average rating 6.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Freeman Average rating 6.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 6.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 6.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name McMann Average rating 5.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 5.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Glass Average rating 6.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 66 Player name Fuchs Average rating 5.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Niskanen Average rating 5.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Pawlett Average rating 5.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Clark Average rating 5.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Spörle Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Appéré Average rating 4.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Meekison Average rating 5.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Livingston Starting XI Avg Squad number 32 Player name Stryjek Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 6.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 6.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Penrice Average rating 7.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name McMillan Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 6.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Omeonga Average rating 6.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Forrest Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Cristian Montaño Average rating 6.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 7.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Bailey Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 8.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10