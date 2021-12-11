Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United0LivingstonLivingston1

Dundee United 0-1 Livingston: Obileye penalty earns visitors back-to-back wins

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Obileye penalty v Dundee United
Livingston centre-back Ayo Obileye's cool penalty earned the visitors a second straight league win

Ayo Obileye's second-half penalty earned Livingston back-to-back Scottish Premiership victories as Dundee United's stuttering form dragged on.

After a goalless first period at a rain-drenched Tannadice, the visitors were awarded a penalty when Jeando Fuchs body-checked Andrew Shinnie.

Centre-back Obileye coolly converted, ensuring Livingston move up to eighth.

United, who drop to fifth, pushed for an equaliser but rarely troubled Max Stryjek in the visiting goal.

Thomas Courts' side have now lost three in a row and won just one of their last eight games, while David Martindale's men maintained a five-point gap between themselves and the foot of the table.

Dundee United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    6.77

  2. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    6.15

  3. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.19

  4. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    6.10

  5. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    5.95

  6. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    5.56

  7. Squad number21Player nameGlass
    Average rating

    6.01

  8. Squad number66Player nameFuchs
    Average rating

    5.71

  9. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    5.84

  10. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.42

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameSpörle
    Average rating

    5.46

  2. Squad number27Player nameAppéré
    Average rating

    4.83

  3. Squad number32Player nameMeekison
    Average rating

    5.00

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.83

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.61

  4. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.74

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    7.32

  6. Squad number21Player nameMcMillan
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.55

  8. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    6.64

  9. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.48

  10. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.50

  11. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    6.41

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    7.06

  2. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    7.16

  3. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    8.67

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Siegrist
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forSpörleat 49'minutes
  • 12EdwardsBooked at 81mins
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 33McMann
  • 23Harkes
  • 21GlassBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMeekisonat 87'minutes
  • 66FuchsBooked at 81mins
  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Pawlett
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forAppéréat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 14Hoti
  • 16Carson
  • 19Levitt
  • 27Appéré
  • 28Smith
  • 30Watson
  • 32Meekison

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2DevlinBooked at 58mins
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 29Penrice
  • 21McMillanBooked at 45mins
  • 18HoltBooked at 79mins
  • 33OmeongaSubstituted forPittmanat 56'minutes
  • 17Forrest
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forShinnieat 63'minutes
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forBaileyat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 8Pittman
  • 10Sibbald
  • 14Bailey
  • 22Shinnie
  • 24Kelly
  • 36Maley
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 0, Livingston 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Livingston 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Archie Meekison (Dundee United).

  4. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adrián Spörle with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Appéré.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Louis Appéré.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Meekison replaces Declan Glass.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Appéré replaces Nicky Clark.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adrián Spörle with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alan Forrest (Livingston).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Alan Forrest tries a through ball, but Ayo Obileye is caught offside.

  14. Booking

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United).

  17. Post update

    James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott McMann (Dundee United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Peter Pawlett following a set piece situation.

  19. Booking

    Jason Holt (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Declan Glass (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers16123136142239
2Celtic16112336102635
3Hearts1786326151130
4Motherwell177462125-425
5Dundee Utd187471519-425
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian175571921-220
8Livingston185491423-919
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee174491733-1616
11Ross County163582229-714
12St Johnstone16358916-714
View full Scottish Premiership table

