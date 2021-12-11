Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1.
St Johnstone dropped to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership as Teddy Jenks' controversial winner made it three victories in a row for Aberdeen.
The home players were livid after the ball appeared to strike the arm of Jenks before the on-loan Brighton midfielder lashed home a late winner.
Earlier, Saints' Chris Kane and the visitors' Lewis Ferguson both headed efforts off a post in a tight contest.
St Johnstone trail Ross County on goal difference after five winless games.
Aberdeen's victory closes the gap on fifth place to just one point.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number19Player nameRooneyAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number13Player nameBrysonAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number26Player nameCraigAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
4.77
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number17Player nameVertainenAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number27Player nameSolomon-OtaborAverage rating
3.12
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-ThomasAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number11Player nameHedgesAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
7.31
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number20Player nameJenksAverage rating
7.92
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1ClarkBooked at 84mins
- 2Brown
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 19RooneyBooked at 77minsSubstituted forO'Halloranat 87'minutes
- 13Bryson
- 26CraigBooked at 60mins
- 24Booth
- 21CrawfordSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 87'minutes
- 14MiddletonSubstituted forVertainenat 62'minutes
- 9Kane
Substitutes
- 3Devine
- 5Dendoncker
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 17Vertainen
- 27Solomon-Otabor
- 35Moreland
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 16Ojo
- 2McCrorie
- 27BatesBooked at 77mins
- 17Hayes
- 19Ferguson
- 8Brown
- 14Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forJenksat 65'minutes
- 11Hedges
- 7WatkinsBooked at 76minsSubstituted forMcLennanat 80'minutes
- 9RamírezBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 5Gallagher
- 18McLennan
- 20Jenks
- 23Samuels
- 24Campbell
- 25Woods
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Hedges with a headed pass.
Post update
Hand ball by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Alister Crawford.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Shaun Rooney.
Post update
Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Eetu Vertainen (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt saved. James Brown (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).
Post update
Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Zander Clark (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1. Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).
Post update
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
