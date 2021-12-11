Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0AberdeenAberdeen1

St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: Late Teddy Jenks goal sends Saints bottom

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen's Teddy Jenks made it 1-0 late on
Aberdeen's Teddy Jenks made it 1-0 late on

St Johnstone dropped to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership as Teddy Jenks' controversial winner made it three victories in a row for Aberdeen.

The home players were livid after the ball appeared to strike the arm of Jenks before the on-loan Brighton midfielder lashed home a late winner.

Earlier, Saints' Chris Kane and the visitors' Lewis Ferguson both headed efforts off a post in a tight contest.

St Johnstone trail Ross County on goal difference after five winless games.

Aberdeen's victory closes the gap on fifth place to just one point.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.73

  2. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.29

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.02

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    4.89

  5. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    4.79

  6. Squad number13Player nameBryson
    Average rating

    4.40

  7. Squad number26Player nameCraig
    Average rating

    4.80

  8. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    4.97

  9. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    4.52

  10. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    4.85

  11. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    4.77

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    4.59

  2. Squad number17Player nameVertainen
    Average rating

    4.05

  3. Squad number27Player nameSolomon-Otabor
    Average rating

    3.12

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.39

  2. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    6.89

  3. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    7.66

  4. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    7.54

  5. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    8.04

  6. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    8.06

  8. Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-Thomas
    Average rating

    7.57

  9. Squad number11Player nameHedges
    Average rating

    7.37

  10. Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.26

  11. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    7.31

Substitutes

  1. Squad number18Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    6.56

  2. Squad number20Player nameJenks
    Average rating

    7.92

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1ClarkBooked at 84mins
  • 2Brown
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 19RooneyBooked at 77minsSubstituted forO'Halloranat 87'minutes
  • 13Bryson
  • 26CraigBooked at 60mins
  • 24Booth
  • 21CrawfordSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 87'minutes
  • 14MiddletonSubstituted forVertainenat 62'minutes
  • 9Kane

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 5Dendoncker
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 17Vertainen
  • 27Solomon-Otabor
  • 35Moreland

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 16Ojo
  • 2McCrorie
  • 27BatesBooked at 77mins
  • 17Hayes
  • 19Ferguson
  • 8Brown
  • 14Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forJenksat 65'minutes
  • 11Hedges
  • 7WatkinsBooked at 76minsSubstituted forMcLennanat 80'minutes
  • 9RamírezBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 5Gallagher
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Jenks
  • 23Samuels
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Woods
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Hedges with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Alister Crawford.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Shaun Rooney.

  9. Post update

    Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eetu Vertainen (St. Johnstone).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Brown (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Booking

    Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).

  14. Post update

    Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Booking

    Zander Clark (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1. Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).

  20. Post update

    Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers16123136142239
2Celtic16112336102635
3Hearts1786326151130
4Motherwell177462125-425
5Dundee Utd187471519-425
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian175571921-220
8Livingston185491423-919
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee174491733-1616
11Ross County163582229-714
12St Johnstone16358916-714
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport