Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen's Teddy Jenks made it 1-0 late on

St Johnstone dropped to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership as Teddy Jenks' controversial winner made it three victories in a row for Aberdeen.

The home players were livid after the ball appeared to strike the arm of Jenks before the on-loan Brighton midfielder lashed home a late winner.

Earlier, Saints' Chris Kane and the visitors' Lewis Ferguson both headed efforts off a post in a tight contest.

St Johnstone trail Ross County on goal difference after five winless games.

Aberdeen's victory closes the gap on fifth place to just one point.

More to follow.

