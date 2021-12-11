Match ends, Ross County 3, Dundee 2.
Ross County produced a rousing comeback against Dundee to claim three precious points to move off the foot of the Scottish Premiership in Dingwall.
Luke McCowan had the visitors in front twice but late lapses proved costly for James McPake's side.
Dominic Samuel made it 1-1, before a defensive howler had the game level once more to set up a nervy finish.
And Regan Charles-Cook completed a remarkable turnaround by stabbing home late on as Dundee failed to clear.
County ar6e now level on points with St Johnstone but rise to 11th based on goals scored, with Dundee hovering ominously two points further ahead in 10th.
More to follow.
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameMaynard-BrewerAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number20Player nameClarkeAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
6.11
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameVokinsAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
8.55
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.20
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
7.23
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number29Player nameGriffithsAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number35Player nameCummingsAverage rating
4.25
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 20Clarke
- 15Watson
- 5Baldwin
- 2RandallSubstituted forVokinsat 22'minutes
- 6PatonSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
- 4CancolaSubstituted forSpittalat 75'minutes
- 23Hungbo
- 8Callachan
- 17Charles-CookBooked at 78mins
- 10Samuel
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 3Vokins
- 7Spittal
- 18Burroughs
- 22Tillson
- 25Donaldson
- 26White
Dundee
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Legzdins
- 2KerrBooked at 90mins
- 4FontaineBooked at 88minsSubstituted forCummingsat 89'minutes
- 5Sweeney
- 3Marshall
- 17McCowan
- 24AndersonBooked at 45mins
- 26AdamSubstituted forMcGheeat 13'minutes
- 18McMullan
- 10McGowanSubstituted forGriffithsat 69'minutes
- 9Mullen
Substitutes
- 6McGhee
- 7Jakubiak
- 16Elliott
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 29Griffiths
- 35Cummings
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 3, Dundee 2.
Post update
Hand ball by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).
Post update
Foul by Blair Spittal (Ross County).
Post update
Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Clarke (Ross County).
Post update
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Callachan.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Jason Cummings replaces Liam Fontaine.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).
Post update
Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Liam Fontaine (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Fontaine (Dundee).
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Sweeney with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke McCowan with a cross.
