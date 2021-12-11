Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Danny Mullen's own goal from a Dundee calamity opened the door for Ross County

Ross County produced a rousing comeback against Dundee to claim three precious points to move off the foot of the Scottish Premiership in Dingwall.

Luke McCowan had the visitors in front twice but late lapses proved costly for James McPake's side.

Dominic Samuel made it 1-1, before a defensive howler had the game level once more to set up a nervy finish.

And Regan Charles-Cook completed a remarkable turnaround by stabbing home late on as Dundee failed to clear.

County ar6e now level on points with St Johnstone but rise to 11th based on goals scored, with Dundee hovering ominously two points further ahead in 10th.

