Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County3DundeeDundee2

Ross County 3-2 Dundee: Stirring comeback punishes slack visitors

By Scott MullenBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

County equalise
Danny Mullen's own goal from a Dundee calamity opened the door for Ross County

Ross County produced a rousing comeback against Dundee to claim three precious points to move off the foot of the Scottish Premiership in Dingwall.

Luke McCowan had the visitors in front twice but late lapses proved costly for James McPake's side.

Dominic Samuel made it 1-1, before a defensive howler had the game level once more to set up a nervy finish.

And Regan Charles-Cook completed a remarkable turnaround by stabbing home late on as Dundee failed to clear.

County ar6e now level on points with St Johnstone but rise to 11th based on goals scored, with Dundee hovering ominously two points further ahead in 10th.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameMaynard-Brewer
    Average rating

    5.90

  2. Squad number20Player nameClarke
    Average rating

    6.22

  3. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    5.83

  4. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    6.28

  5. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    5.86

  6. Squad number6Player namePaton
    Average rating

    5.82

  7. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    5.71

  8. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    5.61

  10. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    6.68

  11. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    6.11

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    5.84

  2. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    8.55

  3. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.20

Dundee

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    5.77

  2. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.86

  3. Squad number4Player nameFontaine
    Average rating

    6.94

  4. Squad number5Player nameSweeney
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number3Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.87

  6. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    7.62

  7. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.86

  8. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    6.40

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    7.26

  10. Squad number10Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    7.13

  11. Squad number9Player nameMullen
    Average rating

    7.23

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    5.72

  2. Squad number29Player nameGriffiths
    Average rating

    4.47

  3. Squad number35Player nameCummings
    Average rating

    4.25

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 20Clarke
  • 15Watson
  • 5Baldwin
  • 2RandallSubstituted forVokinsat 22'minutes
  • 6PatonSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forSpittalat 75'minutes
  • 23Hungbo
  • 8Callachan
  • 17Charles-CookBooked at 78mins
  • 10Samuel

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 3Vokins
  • 7Spittal
  • 18Burroughs
  • 22Tillson
  • 25Donaldson
  • 26White

Dundee

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2KerrBooked at 90mins
  • 4FontaineBooked at 88minsSubstituted forCummingsat 89'minutes
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Marshall
  • 17McCowan
  • 24AndersonBooked at 45mins
  • 26AdamSubstituted forMcGheeat 13'minutes
  • 18McMullan
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forGriffithsat 69'minutes
  • 9Mullen

Substitutes

  • 6McGhee
  • 7Jakubiak
  • 16Elliott
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor
  • 29Griffiths
  • 35Cummings
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 3, Dundee 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 3, Dundee 2.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Blair Spittal (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Harry Clarke (Ross County).

  7. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Callachan.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Jason Cummings replaces Liam Fontaine.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).

  15. Post update

    Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Booking

    Liam Fontaine (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Liam Fontaine (Dundee).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Sweeney with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke McCowan with a cross.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers16123136142239
2Celtic16112336102635
3Hearts1786326151130
4Motherwell177462125-425
5Dundee Utd187471519-425
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian175571921-220
8Livingston185491423-919
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee174491733-1616
11Ross County163582229-714
12St Johnstone16358916-714
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport