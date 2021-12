St Mirren level late against Hibernian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Campbell celebrates his first goal for Hibs

Hibernian started life without manager Jack Ross with a frustrating share of the spoils at St Mirren.

Joe Shaughnessy slammed in a late equaliser for the Paisley side as the visitors were punished for trying to sit on their lead.

Early in the second half, Josh Campbell swept in his first Hibs goal when a blocked Martin Boyle shot fell his way.

St Mirren's winless run extends to nine matches, while Hibs' sorry points tally is now five from a possible 30.

