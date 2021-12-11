League One
WiganWigan Athletic15:00IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: DW Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham20125339142541
2Wigan19132436171941
3Wycombe21125434241041
4Sunderland20123536241239
5Plymouth21107434231137
6Oxford Utd20106432201236
7MK Dons20105538251335
8Sheff Wed2181032821734
9Portsmouth219662622433
10Burton218492325-228
11Ipswich217683632427
12Cheltenham207672635-927
13Accrington2183102839-1127
14Charlton217592827126
15Cambridge216873235-326
16Bolton217592932-326
17Wimbledon196672830-224
18Lincoln City205692026-621
19Shrewsbury2054111927-819
20Morecambe2054112942-1319
21Fleetwood2046103439-518
22Gillingham2138101732-1517
23Crewe2136121936-1715
24Doncaster2034131236-2413
