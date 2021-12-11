PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Match report will appear here.
- Call of Duty or Battlefield with Bukayo Saka: The England star talks gaming on Press X to Continue
- You're Dead to Me: Who was 'the epitome of the American Renaissance man'?
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|20
|12
|5
|3
|39
|14
|25
|41
|2
|Wigan
|19
|13
|2
|4
|36
|17
|19
|41
|3
|Wycombe
|21
|12
|5
|4
|34
|24
|10
|41
|4
|Sunderland
|20
|12
|3
|5
|36
|24
|12
|39
|5
|Plymouth
|21
|10
|7
|4
|34
|23
|11
|37
|6
|Oxford Utd
|20
|10
|6
|4
|32
|20
|12
|36
|7
|MK Dons
|20
|10
|5
|5
|38
|25
|13
|35
|8
|Sheff Wed
|21
|8
|10
|3
|28
|21
|7
|34
|9
|Portsmouth
|21
|9
|6
|6
|26
|22
|4
|33
|10
|Burton
|21
|8
|4
|9
|23
|25
|-2
|28
|11
|Ipswich
|21
|7
|6
|8
|36
|32
|4
|27
|12
|Cheltenham
|20
|7
|6
|7
|26
|35
|-9
|27
|13
|Accrington
|21
|8
|3
|10
|28
|39
|-11
|27
|14
|Charlton
|21
|7
|5
|9
|28
|27
|1
|26
|15
|Cambridge
|21
|6
|8
|7
|32
|35
|-3
|26
|16
|Bolton
|21
|7
|5
|9
|29
|32
|-3
|26
|17
|Wimbledon
|19
|6
|6
|7
|28
|30
|-2
|24
|18
|Lincoln City
|20
|5
|6
|9
|20
|26
|-6
|21
|19
|Shrewsbury
|20
|5
|4
|11
|19
|27
|-8
|19
|20
|Morecambe
|20
|5
|4
|11
|29
|42
|-13
|19
|21
|Fleetwood
|20
|4
|6
|10
|34
|39
|-5
|18
|22
|Gillingham
|21
|3
|8
|10
|17
|32
|-15
|17
|23
|Crewe
|21
|3
|6
|12
|19
|36
|-17
|15
|24
|Doncaster
|20
|3
|4
|13
|12
|36
|-24
|13
Steven Gerrard discusses his career highs and lows with Match of the Day Top 10
A revealing documentary about the race to save Raul Jimenez's life and his journey back to the top
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.