Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Reading 0.
West Bromwich Albion made it back-to-back Championship wins as they scored the only goal of the game to beat Reading.
Callum Robinson got the winner on 62 minutes to cement the Baggies' place in third - and extend the Championship's only unbeaten home record to 11 matches.
Following Karlan Grant's run, Robinson fired deftly in off the underside of the bar for his first goal for Albion since August, when he netted in three successive games, although he has scored three times for the Republic of Ireland since then.
Albion - missing defenders Matt Clarke Semi Ajayi and Conor Townsend through coronavirus and midfielder Grady Diangana through illness - wasted chances, with Robinson the main culprit.
Reading's former England striker Andy Carroll twice rescued his side before the break with headed clearances off the line.
But Robinson got the goal that mattered to move Val Ismael's side within three points of second-placed Bournemouth, who lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn.
Albion had opportunities to make the scoreline more resemble their overall authority.
Visiting skipper Liam Moore nearly registered an own goal with a sliced clearance, Robinson headed just wide and Alex Mowatt fired straight at keeper Luke Southwood, who also kept out Robinson's curler at full stretch.
But a second straight victory, on the back of a winless four-game run, looks to have got the Baggies back on course before next Friday's trip to Oakwell when boss Ismael will face his struggling former side Barnsley for the first time since leaving for The Hawthorns in the summer.
Reading remain 21st, just two points clear of danger, having won just two of their past 20 games going into next Saturday's home match against Luton Town.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Johnstone
- 8Livermore
- 5Bartley
- 20Reach
- 2Furlong
- 14Molumby
- 27Mowatt
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 7RobinsonBooked at 63minsSubstituted forFellowsat 86'minutes
- 18Grant
- 17Hugill
Substitutes
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 33Taylor
- 34Ingram
- 35Ashworth
- 41Fellows
- 43Cleary
Reading
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 22Southwood
- 3Holmes
- 6MooreSubstituted forPuscasat 75'minutes
- 24Dann
- 48Ashcroft
- 16TetekBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHoilettat 68'minutes
- 28Laurent
- 21Baba
- 7HalilovicBooked at 34mins
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 9Carroll
Substitutes
- 20Araruna Hoffmann
- 23Hoilett
- 32Camara
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 36Osorio
- 41Bristow
- 47Puscas
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 11,109
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Reading 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
Post update
Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Holmes (Reading).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by George Puscas.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Tom Fellows replaces Callum Robinson.
Post update
Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alen Halilovic (Reading).
Post update
Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
George Puscas (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Luke Southwood.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karlan Grant.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett.
Post update
Attempt saved. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karlan Grant.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.
Post update
Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Call of Duty or Battlefield with Bukayo Saka: The England star talks gaming on Press X to Continue
- You're Dead to Me: Who was 'the epitome of the American Renaissance man'?
Next week's "150th anniversary" game against Luton is only going to go one way, isn't it?
Who are Reading?