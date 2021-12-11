Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion1ReadingReading0

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: Baggies beat Royals with Callum Robinson strike

Callum Robinson's second-half strike was his fourth Albion goal of the season, but his first since August

West Bromwich Albion made it back-to-back Championship wins as they scored the only goal of the game to beat Reading.

Callum Robinson got the winner on 62 minutes to cement the Baggies' place in third - and extend the Championship's only unbeaten home record to 11 matches.

Following Karlan Grant's run, Robinson fired deftly in off the underside of the bar for his first goal for Albion since August, when he netted in three successive games, although he has scored three times for the Republic of Ireland since then.

Albion - missing defenders Matt Clarke Semi Ajayi and Conor Townsend through coronavirus and midfielder Grady Diangana through illness - wasted chances, with Robinson the main culprit.

Reading's former England striker Andy Carroll twice rescued his side before the break with headed clearances off the line.

But Robinson got the goal that mattered to move Val Ismael's side within three points of second-placed Bournemouth, who lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn.

Albion had opportunities to make the scoreline more resemble their overall authority.

Visiting skipper Liam Moore nearly registered an own goal with a sliced clearance, Robinson headed just wide and Alex Mowatt fired straight at keeper Luke Southwood, who also kept out Robinson's curler at full stretch.

But a second straight victory, on the back of a winless four-game run, looks to have got the Baggies back on course before next Friday's trip to Oakwell when boss Ismael will face his struggling former side Barnsley for the first time since leaving for The Hawthorns in the summer.

Reading remain 21st, just two points clear of danger, having won just two of their past 20 games going into next Saturday's home match against Luton Town.

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 8Livermore
  • 5Bartley
  • 20Reach
  • 2Furlong
  • 14Molumby
  • 27Mowatt
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 7RobinsonBooked at 63minsSubstituted forFellowsat 86'minutes
  • 18Grant
  • 17Hugill

Substitutes

  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 33Taylor
  • 34Ingram
  • 35Ashworth
  • 41Fellows
  • 43Cleary

Reading

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 3Holmes
  • 6MooreSubstituted forPuscasat 75'minutes
  • 24Dann
  • 48Ashcroft
  • 16TetekBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHoilettat 68'minutes
  • 28Laurent
  • 21Baba
  • 7HalilovicBooked at 34mins
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 9Carroll

Substitutes

  • 20Araruna Hoffmann
  • 23Hoilett
  • 32Camara
  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 36Osorio
  • 41Bristow
  • 47Puscas
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
11,109

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamReading
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home25
Away4
Shots on Target
Home11
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Reading 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Reading 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

  4. Post update

    Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Holmes (Reading).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by George Puscas.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Tom Fellows replaces Callum Robinson.

  8. Post update

    Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alen Halilovic (Reading).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).

  11. Post update

    George Puscas (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Luke Southwood.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karlan Grant.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karlan Grant.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

  20. Post update

    Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by U17533706, today at 18:22

    We were lucky to get nil by the sound of it... With 14(?) out injured now, surely we're at the point where we can have games postponed?

    Next week's "150th anniversary" game against Luton is only going to go one way, isn't it?

  • Comment posted by SirDaz, today at 18:19

    I've been critical of Six, but today we actually looked like a cohesive team. Enforced by the COVID cases, but oddly we looked better than we have in ages. TGH looks class so let's hope we can tie him down on a good deal. Yes, I realise that Reading have massive injuries, but boy were they bad. We need to be more ruthless, Robinson should have had 4.

  • Comment posted by mark harris, today at 18:16

    Albion strugle again one nil they need to score more goals with the players they have got

  • Comment posted by ovalball, today at 18:14

    Reading

    Who are Reading?

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, today at 18:08

    11109 at west brom. Is that correct

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 17:56

    Peterborough v Reading on Boxing Day looks huge

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham22136351183345
2Bournemouth22127337191843
3West Brom22117430171340
4Blackburn22116537271039
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2210572621535
7Coventry229762926334
8Nottm Forest228773024631
9Middlesbrough228682423130
10Huddersfield228682525030
11Millwall227962424030
12Luton227873127429
13Sheff Utd218582828029
14Preston227782428-428
15Birmingham227692226-427
16Swansea227692631-527
17Blackpool227692026-627
18Bristol City227692432-827
19Hull2265111926-723
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2254131941-2219
23Barnsley2227131534-1913
24Derby2251071821-34
View full Championship table

