Callum Robinson's second-half strike was his fourth Albion goal of the season, but his first since August

West Bromwich Albion made it back-to-back Championship wins as they scored the only goal of the game to beat Reading.

Callum Robinson got the winner on 62 minutes to cement the Baggies' place in third - and extend the Championship's only unbeaten home record to 11 matches.

Following Karlan Grant's run, Robinson fired deftly in off the underside of the bar for his first goal for Albion since August, when he netted in three successive games, although he has scored three times for the Republic of Ireland since then.

Albion - missing defenders Matt Clarke Semi Ajayi and Conor Townsend through coronavirus and midfielder Grady Diangana through illness - wasted chances, with Robinson the main culprit.

Reading's former England striker Andy Carroll twice rescued his side before the break with headed clearances off the line.

But Robinson got the goal that mattered to move Val Ismael's side within three points of second-placed Bournemouth, who lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn.

Albion had opportunities to make the scoreline more resemble their overall authority.

Visiting skipper Liam Moore nearly registered an own goal with a sliced clearance, Robinson headed just wide and Alex Mowatt fired straight at keeper Luke Southwood, who also kept out Robinson's curler at full stretch.

But a second straight victory, on the back of a winless four-game run, looks to have got the Baggies back on course before next Friday's trip to Oakwell when boss Ismael will face his struggling former side Barnsley for the first time since leaving for The Hawthorns in the summer.

Reading remain 21st, just two points clear of danger, having won just two of their past 20 games going into next Saturday's home match against Luton Town.