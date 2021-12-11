Championship
LutonLuton Town15:00FulhamFulham
Venue: Kenilworth Road

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham21135350173344
2Bournemouth21127237172043
3West Brom21107429171237
4Blackburn2110653527836
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2110472621534
7Coventry229672826233
8Huddersfield229582524132
9Millwall217952322130
10Middlesbrough218582423129
11Sheff Utd218582828029
12Luton217773026428
13Nottm Forest217772623328
14Swansea217682527-227
15Blackpool217682025-527
16Birmingham217592024-426
17Bristol City217592230-826
18Preston216782227-525
19Hull2164111724-722
20Reading2183102733-621
21Cardiff2163122337-1421
22Peterborough2144131740-2316
23Barnsley2127121432-1813
24Derby2141071721-41
View full Championship table

