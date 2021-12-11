Last updated on .From the section Championship

Matt Godden's eighth goal of the season won Coventry a point at Huddersfield

Coventry City came from behind again to earn their fourth draw in five games as Matt Godden's injury-time header rescued a point for the late-goal specialists at Huddersfield.

Former Sky Blues loan man Danny Ward's well-struck left-foot 20-yard shot in the first half looked like it would prove the only goal.

But, in the 93rd minute, fit-again Jodi Jones, making only his sixth substitute appearance after two almost totally lost seasons through injury, cut back in down the right to curl over a wicked left-foot cross - and Godden's deft glance was enough.

It was rough luck on home keeper Lee Nicholls who had made a string of fine saves to keep the Sky Blues at bay, but it turned out all right in the end for visiting boss Mark Robins on his return to one of his former clubs.

A point each for seventh-placed Coventry and Huddersfield, who climbed two places from 11th to ninth, still leaves both sides with only one win now in seven games.

But, despite taking until injury time to find the net, Coventry had cause to be the more disappointed, having been the better of the two sides as they responded well to last weekend's mentally bruising home defeat by West Bromwich Albion.

Huddersfield scorer Danny Ward spent a month on loan from Bolton at Coventry during Ady Boothroyd's reign as Sky Blues boss in 2010

Carlos Corberan's Terriers were ahead when a well-worked cross-field move ended with Harry Toffolo squaring a low left-foot cross on 18 minutes and Ward, left unattended, latched on to it to pick out the bottom-left corner.

Coventry playmaker Callum O'Hare was then twice denied an equaliser by Nicholls, first with a disappointing chip then when he got on the end of Todd Kane's low right-wing cross.

Duane Holmes was close to adding a second when his shot across goal was diverted on to the post by City keeper Simon Moore's fingertips but then Jamie Allen hit the woodwork at the other end.

Dom Hyam and Michael Rose both went close for Coventry with headers either side of Matty Pearson heading badly wide for Huddersfield at the other end when he could have put the game to bed.

But there was one more aerial attempt on goal to come, Godden took his chance superbly - and his eighth goal of the season was a great tonic to take into next Saturday's home derby with Stoke City.