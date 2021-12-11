Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1CoventryCoventry City1

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Coventry City: Matt Godden leveller earns Sky Blues a draw

Matt Godden's eighth goal of the season won Coventry a point at Huddersfield
Coventry City came from behind again to earn their fourth draw in five games as Matt Godden's injury-time header rescued a point for the late-goal specialists at Huddersfield.

Former Sky Blues loan man Danny Ward's well-struck left-foot 20-yard shot in the first half looked like it would prove the only goal.

But, in the 93rd minute, fit-again Jodi Jones, making only his sixth substitute appearance after two almost totally lost seasons through injury, cut back in down the right to curl over a wicked left-foot cross - and Godden's deft glance was enough.

It was rough luck on home keeper Lee Nicholls who had made a string of fine saves to keep the Sky Blues at bay, but it turned out all right in the end for visiting boss Mark Robins on his return to one of his former clubs.

A point each for seventh-placed Coventry and Huddersfield, who climbed two places from 11th to ninth, still leaves both sides with only one win now in seven games.

But, despite taking until injury time to find the net, Coventry had cause to be the more disappointed, having been the better of the two sides as they responded well to last weekend's mentally bruising home defeat by West Bromwich Albion.

Huddersfield scorer Danny Ward spent a month on loan from Bolton at Coventry during Ady Boothroyd's reign as Sky Blues boss in 2010
Carlos Corberan's Terriers were ahead when a well-worked cross-field move ended with Harry Toffolo squaring a low left-foot cross on 18 minutes and Ward, left unattended, latched on to it to pick out the bottom-left corner.

Coventry playmaker Callum O'Hare was then twice denied an equaliser by Nicholls, first with a disappointing chip then when he got on the end of Todd Kane's low right-wing cross.

Duane Holmes was close to adding a second when his shot across goal was diverted on to the post by City keeper Simon Moore's fingertips but then Jamie Allen hit the woodwork at the other end.

Dom Hyam and Michael Rose both went close for Coventry with headers either side of Matty Pearson heading badly wide for Huddersfield at the other end when he could have put the game to bed.

But there was one more aerial attempt on goal to come, Godden took his chance superbly - and his eighth goal of the season was a great tonic to take into next Saturday's home derby with Stoke City.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 26Colwill
  • 3Toffolo
  • 16Thomas
  • 8O'BrienBooked at 61mins
  • 15High
  • 25WardSubstituted forCampbellat 71'minutes
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forTurtonat 62'minutes
  • 19HolmesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRuffelsat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 20Turton
  • 22Campbell
  • 23Sarr
  • 31Schofield
  • 37Russell

Coventry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Moore
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McFadzean
  • 4Rose
  • 20Kane
  • 6KellyBooked at 45mins
  • 14SheafSubstituted forWalkerat 63'minutes
  • 23DaboSubstituted forMaatsenat 62'minutes
  • 10O'HareSubstituted forJonesat 82'minutes
  • 8Allen
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 7Jones
  • 13Wilson
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 18Maatsen
  • 19Walker
  • 26Shipley
  • 28Eccles
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
16,493

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home10
Away22
Shots on Target
Home2
Away12
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Ian Maatsen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lees.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Todd Kane (Coventry City).

  6. Post update

    Josh Ruffels (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).

  8. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 1. Matt Godden (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jodi Jones with a cross.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Ruffels replaces Duane Holmes.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matt Godden (Coventry City).

  12. Post update

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lewis O'Brien.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Walker with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Tyler Walker (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Oliver Turton.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Kane.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Jodi Jones replaces Callum O'Hare.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Sky Blue Tone, today at 15:17

    # Sky Blue Army.....Touching Hands,
    Reaching ooooout,
    Touching meeeee, touching yoouuuuuuuuuuuuuu,

    SWEET ROBBING TIME! BAH, BAH, BAH,
    GOOD TIMES NEVER FELT SO GOOD,
    SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD,
    I'VE BEEN INCLINED, BAH, BAH, BAH,
    TO BELIEVE THAT ROBINS COOUUULD #.....

  • Comment posted by Sky Blue Tone, today at 15:15

    We've done it again. Here's that song again, for the 6th time this season.

    # Sky Blue Army,..... Touching Hands,
    Reaching ooooout,
    Touching meeeee, touching yoouuuuuuuuuuuuuu,

    SWEET COVENTRY! BAH, BAH, BAH,
    GOOD TIMES NEVER FELT SO GOOD,
    SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD,
    I'VE BEEN INCLINED, BAH, BAH, BAH,
    TO BELIEVE THAT ROBINS COOUUULD #.....

  • Comment posted by nosher, today at 15:07

    Poor forward play.... O Hare needs a rest He'll never be a goal scorer.. JJ back very good swap

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 15:05

    What a brilliant game - end to end all match. Some keeper that Huddersfield lad.

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 15:02

    Do you remember that time when Town played really good football under Mark Robins? Yeah, me either..

    We were lucky to get a point today and yet, at the same time, we could easily have had all 3 if we'd taken the few chances we had. Coventry look a good team, wish I could say the same about Town..

    CC makes the same changes every game, talk about predictable..

  • Comment posted by cazza, today at 14:52

    Go on Carlos ..... Poor subs against a slick Coventry team gave them loads of possession leading to the inevitable.
    We are lucky they only got the one goal.
    Again Lewis O'Brien was motm for me.
    I hope there's a back up plan if he goes or gets injured.

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 14:48

    I can’t remember how many times this season city have conceded in the first 20 mins and had to chase the game - and our inability to take gilt edged chances is second to none -thank goodness it’s a consolidation season for us rather than a play off push - need a finisher next season - joy Sepalla - please take note

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 15:01

      Chris replied:
      Imagine if Adam Armstrong or Sparky had been playing. Could have ended 1-4.

  • Comment posted by Mister Jo Bangles, today at 14:44

    Same old story. Woeful Sky Blue finishing.
    Yet again - 65% possession, 22 shots and only 1 goal.
    Their impotent “strikers” fire more blanks than the Territorial Army

    Time the Sky Blues invested in a proper striker, instead of persevering with their Mickey Mouse forwards.

    • Reply posted by shanni, today at 15:16

      shanni replied:
      The strikers are fine. We need more goals from midfield and more composure when making the final pass. Apart from that, we were excellent today, and deserved all three points.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham22136350173345
2Bournemouth22128237172044
3West Brom22108429171238
4Blackburn2210753527837
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2210572621535
7Coventry229762926334
8Millwall228952422233
9Middlesbrough228682423130
10Huddersfield228682525030
11Luton227873026429
12Nottm Forest227872623329
13Sheff Utd218582828029
14Swansea227782527-228
15Blackpool227782025-528
16Birmingham227692024-427
17Preston226882227-526
18Bristol City2275102231-926
19Hull2274111824-625
20Reading2284102733-622
21Cardiff2264122337-1422
22Peterborough2244141741-2416
23Barnsley2228121432-1814
24Derby2241171721-42
View full Championship table

