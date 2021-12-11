Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 1.
Coventry City came from behind again to earn their fourth draw in five games as Matt Godden's injury-time header rescued a point for the late-goal specialists at Huddersfield.
Former Sky Blues loan man Danny Ward's well-struck left-foot 20-yard shot in the first half looked like it would prove the only goal.
But, in the 93rd minute, fit-again Jodi Jones, making only his sixth substitute appearance after two almost totally lost seasons through injury, cut back in down the right to curl over a wicked left-foot cross - and Godden's deft glance was enough.
It was rough luck on home keeper Lee Nicholls who had made a string of fine saves to keep the Sky Blues at bay, but it turned out all right in the end for visiting boss Mark Robins on his return to one of his former clubs.
A point each for seventh-placed Coventry and Huddersfield, who climbed two places from 11th to ninth, still leaves both sides with only one win now in seven games.
But, despite taking until injury time to find the net, Coventry had cause to be the more disappointed, having been the better of the two sides as they responded well to last weekend's mentally bruising home defeat by West Bromwich Albion.
Carlos Corberan's Terriers were ahead when a well-worked cross-field move ended with Harry Toffolo squaring a low left-foot cross on 18 minutes and Ward, left unattended, latched on to it to pick out the bottom-left corner.
Coventry playmaker Callum O'Hare was then twice denied an equaliser by Nicholls, first with a disappointing chip then when he got on the end of Todd Kane's low right-wing cross.
Duane Holmes was close to adding a second when his shot across goal was diverted on to the post by City keeper Simon Moore's fingertips but then Jamie Allen hit the woodwork at the other end.
Dom Hyam and Michael Rose both went close for Coventry with headers either side of Matty Pearson heading badly wide for Huddersfield at the other end when he could have put the game to bed.
But there was one more aerial attempt on goal to come, Godden took his chance superbly - and his eighth goal of the season was a great tonic to take into next Saturday's home derby with Stoke City.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 26Colwill
- 3Toffolo
- 16Thomas
- 8O'BrienBooked at 61mins
- 15High
- 25WardSubstituted forCampbellat 71'minutes
- 10KoromaSubstituted forTurtonat 62'minutes
- 19HolmesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRuffelsat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 14Ruffels
- 20Turton
- 22Campbell
- 23Sarr
- 31Schofield
- 37Russell
Coventry
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Moore
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 4Rose
- 20Kane
- 6KellyBooked at 45mins
- 14SheafSubstituted forWalkerat 63'minutes
- 23DaboSubstituted forMaatsenat 62'minutes
- 10O'HareSubstituted forJonesat 82'minutes
- 8Allen
- 24Godden
Substitutes
- 7Jones
- 13Wilson
- 17Gyökeres
- 18Maatsen
- 19Walker
- 26Shipley
- 28Eccles
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
- Attendance:
- 16,493
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away12
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Ian Maatsen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lees.
Post update
Foul by Todd Kane (Coventry City).
Post update
Josh Ruffels (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).
Post update
Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 1. Matt Godden (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jodi Jones with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Ruffels replaces Duane Holmes.
Post update
Foul by Matt Godden (Coventry City).
Post update
Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lewis O'Brien.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Walker with a headed pass.
Post update
Tyler Walker (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Oliver Turton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Kane.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jodi Jones replaces Callum O'Hare.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
We were lucky to get a point today and yet, at the same time, we could easily have had all 3 if we'd taken the few chances we had. Coventry look a good team, wish I could say the same about Town..
CC makes the same changes every game, talk about predictable..
We are lucky they only got the one goal.
Again Lewis O'Brien was motm for me.
I hope there's a back up plan if he goes or gets injured.
Yet again - 65% possession, 22 shots and only 1 goal.
Their impotent “strikers” fire more blanks than the Territorial Army
Time the Sky Blues invested in a proper striker, instead of persevering with their Mickey Mouse forwards.