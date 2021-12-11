Huddersfield Town v Coventry City

Attempt saved. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Kane with a cross.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 26Colwill
- 3Toffolo
- 16Thomas
- 8O'Brien
- 15High
- 25Ward
- 10Koroma
- 19HolmesBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 14Ruffels
- 20Turton
- 22Campbell
- 23Sarr
- 31Schofield
- 37Russell
Coventry
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Moore
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 4Rose
- 20Kane
- 6KellyBooked at 45mins
- 14Sheaf
- 23Dabo
- 10O'Hare
- 8Allen
- 24Godden
Substitutes
- 7Jones
- 13Wilson
- 17Gyökeres
- 18Maatsen
- 19Walker
- 26Shipley
- 28Eccles
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Sheaf.
Jamie Allen (Coventry City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Simon Moore.
Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Koroma.
Second Half
Second Half begins Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 0.
Booking
Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Levi Colwill.
