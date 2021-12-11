Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1CoventryCoventry City0

Huddersfield Town v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 26Colwill
  • 3Toffolo
  • 16Thomas
  • 8O'Brien
  • 15High
  • 25Ward
  • 10Koroma
  • 19HolmesBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 20Turton
  • 22Campbell
  • 23Sarr
  • 31Schofield
  • 37Russell

Coventry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Moore
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McFadzean
  • 4Rose
  • 20Kane
  • 6KellyBooked at 45mins
  • 14Sheaf
  • 23Dabo
  • 10O'Hare
  • 8Allen
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 7Jones
  • 13Wilson
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 18Maatsen
  • 19Walker
  • 26Shipley
  • 28Eccles
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Kane with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Sheaf.

  4. Post update

    Jamie Allen (Coventry City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Simon Moore.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Koroma.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 0.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 0.

  9. Booking

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Liam Kelly (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).

  13. Post update

    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).

  16. Post update

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Levi Colwill.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham21135350173344
2Bournemouth21127237172043
3West Brom21107429171237
4Blackburn2110653527836
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2110472621534
7Coventry229672826233
8Huddersfield229582524132
9Millwall217952322130
10Middlesbrough218582423129
11Sheff Utd218582828029
12Luton217773026428
13Nottm Forest217772623328
14Swansea217682527-227
15Blackpool217682025-527
16Birmingham217592024-426
17Bristol City217592230-826
18Preston216782227-525
19Hull2164111724-722
20Reading2183102733-621
21Cardiff2163122337-1421
22Peterborough2144131740-2316
23Barnsley2127121432-1813
24Derby2141071721-41
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport