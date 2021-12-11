Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers2

Bournemouth 0-2 Blackburn Rovers - Ben Brereton Diaz strikes as Rovers down Cherries

Jan Paul van Hecke's second-half goal
Jan Paul van Hecke's second-half header was his first goal for Blackburn Rover since joining on loan from Brighton in the summer

Bournemouth's stuttering form continued as the second-placed Cherries lost 2-0 to fellow Championship high-fliers Blackburn.

Rovers - who stay in fourth place - took the lead somewhat against the run of play as top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz's shot from a tight angle came off the bar and went in off Ben Pearson.

Jan Paul van Hecke's powerful header from Joe Rothwell's corner midway through the second half sealed the three points for Rovers.

Brereton Diaz almost made it 3-0 with six minutes to go but Mark Travers saved well low down.

Scott Parker's side have failed to win six of their past seven games and are now two points behind leaders Fulham while Rovers are four points behind the Cherries and one off third-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Blackburn have now won their past four games without conceding a goal and taken 22 points from a possible 27 in their past nine matches.

Brereton Diaz almost put the visitors ahead after 11 minutes when he shot over from the edge of the box having seen team-mate Scott Wharton block Steve Cook's shot moments earlier.

But the in-form Chile striker made no mistake soon after as he reacted quickest after Travers' excellent save from Darragh Lenihan's header for his 19th goal in 27 appearances this season.

The Cherries twice almost levelled before the break - nine minutes after going behind Aynsley Pears produced a good low save to deny Ryan Christie before the Rovers keeper denied Dominic Solanke in first-half stoppage time.

Scott Parker replaced Pearson with Emiliano Marcondes at half-time as Bournemouth upped their intensity as Solanke and Christie went close early in the second period.

But Rovers recovered as Travers saved well from John Buckley before denying Brereton Diaz one-on-one shortly before the second goal.

The hosts struggled to make any sort of impact as the half continued - although Pears had to be at his best late on as he palmed away a Marcondes free-kick before saving a Christie effort soon after.

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker told BBC Radio Solent:

"I've got complaints I suppose with the first goal, there's two players blatantly offside, that's a big call, and then two big chances in the first half - Ryan Christie and Dominic Solanke - and that probably shapes the game a little bit.

"We tried to probe a very well-organised and disciplined side in Blackburn that looked to counter and they had some success with that, we need to improve that.

"We are where we are at this moment in time, we're in a bad spell, I can't dress this up as any more.

"We need to understand that, which we do, we need to react in the right way and get to the team we were and the results we had only four or five games ago."

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"A really hard-fought, hard-worked for victory, but I think they believe they can give anybody a game, we've said that consistently.

"It's a great result for us, we rode our luck a little bit at times, but you need a bit of that in football.

"We knew we had a tough football match today against some real top players, but we are capable, that's four on the bounce with four clean sheets, the team have clicked into place."

  • Comment posted by Jayrmcf, today at 18:17

    Scott Parker and Tony Mowbray. Wow.

    The coaching standards in English football continue to be abysmal.

    Imagine the Premier League without Klopp or Guardiola.

  • Comment posted by north west football , today at 17:55

    Another tremendous result. This is a young side , average age of just 23 . The team will have it’s good days and it’s bad days , young teams do suffer from inconsistency. However these young players are bringing pride back to the most iconic shirt in English football and Lancashire’s most famous and successful town club .

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 17:50

    Statement win.

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 17:47

    Great to see Blackburn in the news again. A great old club.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 17:44

    Waylon Mercy knew this would be the score but I bet on 15 other scores as well just to be on the safe side, stick with me betting fans, ya know what I might mean....

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham22136351183345
2Bournemouth22127337191843
3West Brom22117430171340
4Blackburn22116537271039
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2210572621535
7Coventry229762926334
8Nottm Forest228773024631
9Middlesbrough228682423130
10Huddersfield228682525030
11Millwall227962424030
12Luton227873127429
13Sheff Utd218582828029
14Preston227782428-428
15Birmingham227692226-427
16Swansea227692631-527
17Blackpool227692026-627
18Bristol City227692432-827
19Hull2265111926-723
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2254131941-2219
23Barnsley2227131534-1913
24Derby2251071821-34
View full Championship table

