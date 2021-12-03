Last updated on .From the section Boreham Wood

Nile Ranger returned to Southend United last season on an "incentivised month-to-month contract"

Nile Ranger has agreed to join National League club Boreham Wood in time for their FA Cup second round tie against fellow non-league club St Albans City.

Ranger, 30, was most recently with Southend United where he had two spells either side of "reoccurring disciplinary issues" off the field.

He made just the one appearance last season for the Shrimpers.

Ranger and former West Ham goalkeeper Joshua Roach, 18, have joined The Wood on undisclosed length contracts.

Both have been training with Luke Garrard's squad in recent weeks and have signed before the registration deadline for the FA Cup second round.

Ranger, who made 62 appearances for Newcastle between 2009 and 2013 after graduating from their academy, has also played for Swindon Town and Blackpool.

Boreham Wood host National League South side St Albans, who defeated League Two Forest Green Rovers in the first round, on Monday evening (kick-off 19:45 GMT).

