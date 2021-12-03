Last updated on .From the section Ayr

Ayr keeper Aidan McAdams, left, reacted after away fans threw flares on to the pitch

It was no bog-standard derby melee. Now Ayr United goalkeeper Aidan McAdams has paid the price with a two-match ban.

McAdams has been punished for hurling a toilet roll towards Kilmarnock fans after conceding an 89th-minute winner.

Oli Shaw's penalty sparked bedlam in the October derby, the rivals' first league meeting in Ayr for 28 years.

The Somerset Park club say McAdams reacted "in frustration" after "smoke devices" were also thrown on to the pitch by away fans behind his goal.

Ayr, seventh in the Scottish Championship, are "disappointed" at the outcome, with McAdams suspended for two matches following a Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal.

A bum rap, perhaps, for the 22-year-old?