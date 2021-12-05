Last updated on .From the section Premier League

It was all change at the top as Manchester City defeated Watford 3-1 to lead the Premier League for the first time in 2020-21.

Substitute Divock Origi scored a 94th minute winner as Liverpool moved up to second with a win at Wolves, while Chelsea, who started the weekend top, were dropped to third after losing a pulsating match at West Ham 3-2.

Elsewhere, Newcastle defeated Burnley 1-0 to claim their first league win of the season and Brighton scored in the 98th minute to secure a point at Southampton.

Tottenham climbed to fifth with a 3-0 win over Norwich, Ralf Rangnick's reign as interim manager of Manchester United started with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and Patrick Bamford scored a 94th minute equaliser for Leeds against Brentford.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa fought back after falling behind to beat Leicester 2-1.

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City)

He must be the coolest man on the planet.

Ederson is as comfortable with the ball at his feet, especially in front of his own goal line, as any goalkeeper I have ever seen.

Time after time he shows quite remarkable nerve with the ball almost as if he is deliberately provoking the striker to commit himself in order to exploit the space.

The Brazilian also prides himself on clean sheets. You could see the annoyance on his face when Watford scored what amounted to a consolation goal.

Defenders: Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Davinson Sanchez: I saw this lad have a shocker in Tottenham's 2-1 defeat in Slovenia in the Europa Conference League.

At the time I thought that Antonio Conte wouldn't play the defender again in anything remotely resembling a serious fixture.

However the player returned for the match against Norwich (not the most demanding game) and not only played his part in a defensive unit that kept a valuable clean sheet, but scored the goal that put the game well beyond the Canaries.

Maybe there's hope for this player under Conte after all.

Jamaal Lascelles: When you've only had two clean sheets at home in the last 30 matches, I think you're entitled to make a fuss about them whenever they come along.

Newcastle United's victory over Burnley was as much about the clean sheet as it was about the 1-0 score line.

It was Fabian Schar's presence in attack that caused Nick Pope to drop the ball, but it was Jamal Lascelles' leadership on the field that kept cool heads in a very tense and anxious atmosphere.

Ezri Konsa: It was an important goal for Villa.

Emiliano Buendia may have got the header but it was Ezri Konsa with the final touch. If there was any doubt about who scored Villa's first goal, there was no doubt about who scored the second.

Konsa is proving to be a real threat in the opposition penalty area and was looking to complete his hat-trick as the game wore on.

Midfielders: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Fred (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Jarrod Bowen: I've never been a great fan of Jarrod Bowen not because he can't play but because a kid with his talent should be scoring more goals.

He gets into great positions but often lacks the finishing touch.

However, against a desperately unlucky Chelsea, it was Bowen who seized onto Jorginho's poor back pass to Edouard Mendy, who has been in great form this season, that led to the penalty.

Unfortunately the Senegal international on this occasion was too proud to put his foot through the ball and into the crowd, where it should have gone and paid the price.

Bowen's performance galvanised the Hammers. Mendy's destroyed Chelsea's.

Bernardo Silva: Without doubt the man of the moment for Manchester City has to be Bernardo Silva.

The Portugal international has been playing out of his skin all season. What never ceases to amaze me about City's galaxy of stars is the way one player rises to the occasion the moment another is injured or off form.

It happened when Kevin de Bruyne was not fit so Ilkay Gundogan took hold of the conductors baton. More recently it has been Silva who been the shining light and responsible for City's return to the top of the table.

His first goal against a spirited Watford from what seemed an impossible angle was beautifully measured while his second was world class.

Fred: The way Manchester United played in the first half against Crystal Palace under new manager Ralf Rangnick begs the question why couldn't they do that under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Watford.

Playing a pressing game takes extraordinary fitness which they struggled to maintain.

The miss by Jordan Ayew must have made Patrick Vieira momentarily wince - especially when the most unlikely player on the pitch for Manchester United scores the winner.

Fred, who is renowned for his energy and his interventions, scored a goal that Ronaldo would have enjoyed. The Brazilian looked more surprised than anyone on the pitch.

United got away with this result.

Raheem Sterling: The mere fact that Raheem Sterling is actually starting for Manchester City suggests the England forward is coming back into some club form.

He certainly looks sharp and once again comfortable in front of goal. I must say I thought Watford's defending for their first goal they conceded was so bad it was bordering on outrageous.

There was one Watford defender against two Manchester City strikers in their own six yard box and that was in the first four minutes of the match.

Is anyone seriously expecting Watford to get anything out of the match with defending like that?

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Divock Origi (Liverpool), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Mohamed Salah: This was a spirited performance by Wolves who seem to have found their way again under their new manager.

That said, if Bruno Lage is trying to convince me that his player who lost the ball 10 yards from the oppositions corner flag was at fault for the ensuing counter attack and goal at the end of that phase of play, then he's in cloud cuckoo land.

His team were perfectly placed to deal with Liverpool's counter attack.

Apart from anything else it was a brilliant goal by the Reds and one of the few times in the match they took Wolves apart.

It was substitute Divock Origi who got the goal, but it was Mohamed Salah who created it out of nothing.

Divock Origi: A player cannot survive by goals alone - not if you want to play regularly for Liverpool you can't.

Divock Origi is as good a finisher as I've seen. I sat in disbelief when he came on against Spurs in the Champions League final and scored one of the best goals I've seen taken in such circumstances.

To have the capacity to remain at a club when you have that finishing ability speaks volumes about the manager and your team-mates.

Origi never complains about being on the bench but always seems the most dangerous man on the pitch when he's called on by his team.

The response from his team-mates who came from everywhere to congratulate him after winner against Wolves tells me just how popular he is in the dressing room.

Callum Wilson: Fourteen Premier League matches without a win must bear heavily on the mind.

To see the reaction of newly installed manager Eddie Howe and his players after the game and their first win of the season, told its own story.

Burnley, who felt aggrieved and thought Nick Pope had been impeded, should take stock.

Goalkeeper Pope had no business coming so far off his goal line and attempting to catch a ball over a bunch of competing players.

He should have punched the ball clear and Burnley know it.

As for Callum Wilson's finish, under such immense pressure for the Magpies it was simply superb. Newcastle look like they might have a chance under Howe.

The Crooks of the Matter

Before I go any further let me make myself perfectly clear - Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the greatest footballers ever to have graced the planet.

Was he better than Lionel Messi? Well that has provoked endless debate and engaged football fans all over the world.

However the row that has, to some extent, overshadowed this year's Ballon d'Or hasn't just been unseemly, but unworthy of the event.

It started with Ronaldo accusing the France Football organiser of lying after he said the Portuguese star's only ambition was to retire with more Ballon d'Or's than Messi.

Far be it from me to doubt the veracity of Ronaldo's accusation, but if the Manchester United forward did say that - so what?

Are such ambitions so bad or has wanting to be the best in the world now considered vulgar in the higher echelons of football society?

It's rather like Wayne Rooney saying all I want in life is to win more caps than Bobby Charlton and then never miss an England international game to ensure he achieves his ambition.

Precisely why Ronaldo is offended by the claim he had such ambitions I can't honestly fathom.

I would be far more concerned about being voted sixth in this year's vote than I would about what event organiser Pascal Ferre has to say.

Besides how does he know what Ronaldo's ambitions are?

Most people's ambitions change on a yearly basis anyway. It is to Ronaldo's enormous credit that at 36 he has any ambitions left at all.

He's won the Champions League title more times than most players ever get to play in the competition.

He almost single-handedly got Portugal to the final of the European Championship and they went on to win it. Ronaldo has also won league titles with every club he's played for.

Why does he care what anyone says about his exceptional professional football career? Especially those who've never had one.