Hartlepool and Forest Green fined by Football Association after melee
Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers have each been fined for failing to control their players in their League Two match on 20 November.
Rovers' fine of £3,000 by the Football Association came after they admitted a "non-standard" charge under rule E20.1.
Hartlepool have been fined £1,000 after admitting the charge following Forest Green's 3-1 win at Victoria Park.
Players from both sides clashed after Hartlepool's Jamie Sterry was sent off in the 87th minute.