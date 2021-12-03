Last updated on .From the section League Two

Forest Green's fine was imposed by an independent regulatory commission after they requested a paper hearing

Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers have each been fined for failing to control their players in their League Two match on 20 November.

Rovers' fine of £3,000 by the Football Association came after they admitted a "non-standard" charge under rule E20.1.

Hartlepool have been fined £1,000 after admitting the charge following Forest Green's 3-1 win at Victoria Park.

Players from both sides clashed after Hartlepool's Jamie Sterry was sent off in the 87th minute.