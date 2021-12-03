Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the reverse fixture at the Nou Camp in September

Bayern Munich will host Barcelona behind closed doors in the Champions League on 8 December as rates of coronavirus infection rise in Bavaria.

Minister-president of Bavaria Markus Soder said earlier this week he was planning such a move, saying "football has a great role-model function".

Bayern have qualified for the knockout stages as Group E winners, with Barcelona and Benfica battling it out for the second spot in the last 16.

Barcelona would progress with a win.

However, a draw or defeat would open the way for Benfica who would make the knockout stages ahead of the Catalans with a win over Dynamo Kiev.

Barcelona lost 3-0 in their meeting with Bayern at the Nou Camp in September, and their last visit to Allianz Arena was a 3-2 semi-final second-leg defeat in March 2015.

However, Barcelona progressed to the final courtesy of their 3-0 first-leg win and went on to beat Juventus in the final to land their fifth and most recent Champions League title.