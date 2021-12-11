Last updated on .From the section Premier League

It's that time of the year again when squads are going to be stretched and strained during what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp calls a "crazy" festive schedule.

Premier League games will come fast and furious with teams having three games in seven or nine days over the Boxing Day and New Year's Day schedules and it seems the top-flight fixture computer been kinder to some than others.

Newcastle United, battling relegation, Arsenal and Manchester City face some of the shortest turnarounds between matches, while Liverpool and Wolves have some of the longest.

"It's crazy. It was always crazy and it will always be crazy," said Klopp.

"Everything is fine until you reach that Christmas time. The 26th and 28th is still not right and we have to accept that. It is tradition, I get all that, but it is really tough at the end of December. January is not getting better - the more successful we are in the cup competitions, it's pretty much exactly the same.

"We have two months ahead of us which will be really difficult to deal with but the only good news about that is that it's the same for all teams. We all have to dig in and fight through that period, be smart, try to recover as quick as possible.

"It's really not easy but it's do-able and that's what we will try to do."

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa also has issues with the fixture list over December and January.

"The calendar is so overcharged it doesn't bear in mind the development of the preparation," said the Argentine recently.

"That's why I have serious doubts over the future of professional football because it is constantly commercialised and the product every time is constantly worse."

So who might get a bit more time to rest over the festive schedule and sneak in an extra chocolate and which teams will have to make sure they eat their sprouts?

The Premier League's festive fixtures

All kick-off times GMT (from least to most time between games)

Newcastle United

27 December - Manchester United (h) 20:00 (Sky Sports)

30 December - Everton (a) 19:30 (Amazon Prime)

2 January - Southampton (a) 14:00

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 138 hours

Arsenal

26 December - Norwich City (a) 15:00

28 December - Wolves (h) 12:30 (Amazon Prime)

1 January - Manchester City (h) 12:30 (BT Sport)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 141.5 hours

Manchester City

26 December - Leicester City (h) 15:00

29 December - Brentford (a) 20:15 (Amazon Prime)

1 January - Arsenal (a) 12:30 (BT Sport)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 141.5 hours

Leicester City

26 December - Manchester City (h) 15:00

28 December - Liverpool (h) 20:00 (Amazon Prime)

1 January - Norwich City (h) 15:00

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 144 hours

Norwich City

26 December - Arsenal (h) 15:00

28 December - Crystal Palace (a) 15:00 (Amazon Prime)

1 January - Leicester City (a) 15:00

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 144 hours

Tottenham

26 December - Crystal Palace (h) 15:00

28 December - Southampton (a) 15:00 (Amazon Prime)

1 January - Watford (a) 15:00

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 144 hours

Crystal Palace

26 December - Tottenham (a) 15:00

28 December - Norwich City (h) 15:00 (Amazon Prime)

1 January - West Ham (h) 17:30 (Sky Sports)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 146.5 hours

Watford

26 December - Wolves (a) 12:30

28 December - West Ham (h) 15:00 (Amazon Prime)

1 January - Tottenham (h) 15:00

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 146.5 hours

West Ham

26 December - Southampton (h) 15:00

28 December - Watford (a) 15:00 (Amazon Prime)

1 January - Crystal Palace (a) 17:30 (Sky Sports)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 146.5 hours

Brentford

26 December - Brighton (a) 20:00 (Sky Sports)

29 December - Manchester City (h) 20:15 (Amazon Prime)

2 January - Aston Villa (h) 14:00 (Sky Sports)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 162 hours

Brighton

26 December - Brentford (h) 20:00 (Sky Sports)

29 December - Chelsea (a) 19:30 (Amazon Prime)

2 January - Everton (a) 14:00

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 162 hours

Aston Villa

26 December - Chelsea (h) 17:30 (Sky Sports)

28 December - Leeds United (a) 17:30 (Amazon Prime)

2 January - Brentford (a) 14:00 (Sky Sports)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 164.5 hours

Manchester United

27 December - Newcastle United (a) 20:00 (Sky Sports)

30 December - Burnley (h) 20:15 (Amazon Prime)

3 January - Wolves (h) 17:30 (Sky Sports)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 165.5 hours

Burnley

26 December - Everton (h) 15:00

30 December - Manchester United (a) 20:15 (Amazon Prime)

2 January - Leeds United (a) 14:00

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 167 hours

Chelsea

26 December - Aston Villa (a) 17:30 (Sky Sports)

29 December - Brighton (h) 19:30 (Amazon Prime)

2 January - Liverpool (h) 16:30 (Sky Sports)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 167 hours

Everton

26 December - Burnley (a) 15:00

30 December - Newcastle United (h) 19:30 (Amazon Prime)

2 January - Brighton (h) 14:00

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 167 hours

Southampton

26 December - West Ham (a) 15:00

28 December - Tottenham (h) 15:00 (Amazon Prime)

2 January - Newcastle United (h) 14:00

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 167 hours

Leeds United

26 December - Liverpool (a) 12:30 (BT Sport)

28 December - Aston Villa (h) 17:30 (Amazon Prime)

2 January - Burnley (h) 14:00

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 169.5 hours

Liverpool

26 December - Leeds United (h) 12:30 (BT Sport)

28 December - Leicester City (a) 20:00 (Amazon Prime)

2 January - Chelsea (a) 16:30 (Sky Sports)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 172 hours

Wolverhampton Wanderers

26 December - Watford (h) 12:30

28 December - Arsenal (a) 12:30 (Amazon Prime)

3 January - Manchester United (a) 17:30 (Sky Sports)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 197 hours