Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

Amy Irons returned to winning ways with a game to spare in the midweek Sportscene Predictions.

But this week BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter faces a tough test against last season's highest-scoring pundit - former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy IronsStuart Kettlewell
Aberdeen v St Mirren1-22-1
Hibernian v Motherwell2-12-1
Rangers v Dundee1-03-0
St Johnstone v Ross County1-00-1
Dundee Utd v Celtic2-20-2
Livingston v Hearts1-11-2

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Stuart's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v Motherwell

Hibs v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Stuart's prediction: 2-1

Rangers v Dundee

Rangers v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stuart's prediction: 3-0

St Johnstone v Ross County

St Johnstone v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stuart's prediction: 0-1

Dundee United v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Dundee Utd v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Stuart's prediction: 0-2

Livingston v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)

Livingston v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Stuart's prediction: 1-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Richard Gordon70
Rory Loy70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Steven Thompson40
Allan Preston30
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy670
Pundits870
Amy v Pundits
P15W5D2L8

