Amy Irons returned to winning ways with a game to spare in the midweek Sportscene Predictions.

But this week BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter faces a tough test against last season's highest-scoring pundit - former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy Irons Stuart Kettlewell Aberdeen v St Mirren 1-2 2-1 Hibernian v Motherwell 2-1 2-1 Rangers v Dundee 1-0 3-0 St Johnstone v Ross County 1-0 0-1 Dundee Utd v Celtic 2-2 0-2 Livingston v Hearts 1-1 1-2

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Stuart's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Stuart's prediction: 2-1

Rangers v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stuart's prediction: 3-0

St Johnstone v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stuart's prediction: 0-1

Dundee United v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Stuart's prediction: 0-2

Livingston v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Stuart's prediction: 1-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Richard Gordon 70 Rory Loy 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Steven Thompson 40 Allan Preston 30 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 670 Pundits 870