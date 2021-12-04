Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons returned to winning ways with a game to spare in the midweek Sportscene Predictions.
But this week BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter faces a tough test against last season's highest-scoring pundit - former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell.
There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.
|Amy Irons
|Stuart Kettlewell
|Aberdeen v St Mirren
|1-2
|2-1
|Hibernian v Motherwell
|2-1
|2-1
|Rangers v Dundee
|1-0
|3-0
|St Johnstone v Ross County
|1-0
|0-1
|Dundee Utd v Celtic
|2-2
|0-2
|Livingston v Hearts
|1-1
|1-2
Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Stuart's prediction: 2-1
Hibernian v Motherwell
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Stuart's prediction: 2-1
Rangers v Dundee
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Stuart's prediction: 3-0
St Johnstone v Ross County
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Stuart's prediction: 0-1
Dundee United v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-2
Stuart's prediction: 0-2
Livingston v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Stuart's prediction: 1-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Allan Preston
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|670
|Pundits
|870
|Amy v Pundits
|P15
|W5
|D2
|L8