Brendan Galloway scored two goals in 15 appearances for Plymouth Argyle this season before his injury

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says Zimbabwe defender Brendan Galloway has been offered a new 18-month contract as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

The 25-year-old was out of contract in January, having joined the club on a short-term deal in July.

Galloway had surgery on Wednesday after dislocating his kneecap in Argyle's defeat by Wycombe last week.

Lowe has confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season, including the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I've already had the backing form the board," Lowe said of the offer of a new deal to Galloway.

"I think it's the right thing to do and we'll make sure he gets fit. We were in discussions with Brendan anyway regarding a new contract.

"The contract will look a little bit different than what it would have been, that's just the way football is, but we'll make sure that he's looked after and he hasn't got to worry about any income coming in and he's got a contract to get back fit."

Galloway left Luton in the summer after a two-year spell which had seen him play just just six times in all competitions after a serious injury to his other knee.

He had been expected to feature for Zimbabwe in next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where they have been drawn alongside Senegal, Guinea and Malawi in the group stages.

Galloway has impressed since arriving at Home Park, helping Plymouth top the English third tier until their 3-0 loss to Wycombe, and featured in Zimbabwe's World Cup qualifying games against South Africa and Ethiopia the week before.

"He's had his patella tendon restructured," Lowe added to BBC Radio Devon.

"I don't really know the timescale but if my maths are right it could be six to eight months potentially.

"He definitely won't kick another ball this season but he's in good sprits, the operation went well."