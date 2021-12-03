Former Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Connor Goldson has rejected a contract extension with Rangers as the 28-year-old Englishman hopes to return to the Premier League in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Rangers are not one of the clubs in line to sign Paris St-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons, despite a report in Spain suggesting interest from the Scottish champions, with Barcelona one of those reportedly interested in the 18-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

With Wednesday's 1-0 win over Hibernian, Giovanni van Bronckhorst became the first Rangers top division manager since Jock Wallace in 1972 - almost 50 years ago - to win his first three matches in charge of the club. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers have had the most penalties awarded and fewest conceded, with Celtic closely following them, in a new table of statistics compiled for the Scottish Premiership over the last five years. (Scottish Sun) external-link

With 23, Celtic's Joe Hart has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in this season's Europa League despite the Glasgow side shipping the most goals in any group so far with 13, according to the competitions' new statistics league. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Jeremie Frimpong says he had to overhaul his game after leaving Celtic for Bayer Leverkusen in January, with the 20-year-old right-back claiming his former side only ever had to defend against three teams every season in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record) external-link