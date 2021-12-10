Match ends, Brentford 2, Watford 1.
Brentford scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to come from behind and deny Watford victory at the Community Stadium.
Bryan Mbeumo slotted in a stoppage-time penalty to make it 2-1, minutes after captain Pontus Jansson had equalised with a header at the back post.
Watford led for an hour thanks to Emmanuel Dennis' first-half header but a late surge from Brentford was eventually rewarded.
Defeat means Watford remain just three points above the relegation zone.
Dennis, who has been directly involved in nine of Watford's last 12 Premier League goals, was left unmarked as he nodded in the opener against the run of play in the first half.
Brentford had controlled the first 20 minutes, coming close through Shandon Baptiste and Mbeumo but Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann made several smart saves.
Joshua King's curling effort then struck the post, giving Watford their first corner of the match, and Dennis converted.
Watford looked set to take all three points home too but Brentford burst into life late on when Jansson got on the end of a curling cross to nod in the equaliser.
Brentford piled on the pressure as the game went deep into stoppage time and substitute Saman Ghoddos was brought down by William Ekong to set-up a dramatic finale.
Mbeumo kept his cool to send goalkeeper Bachmann the wrong way and the win moves Brentford up to ninth in the table for at least a night.
Watford toying with bottom three
With just six points separating 14th and 20th in the table, there could be a scrap to avoid relegation this season.
The bottom three is currently occupied by Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley - but Sean Dyche's side have two games in hand and will go above 17th-placed Watford if they win both.
In the 83rd minute, Watford were set to go six points clear of the drop until Jansson's equaliser dealt a blow.
It was Jansson's first Premier League goal and he celebrated heavily, calling on his team-mates and the crowd to lift their game for the final few minutes.
Brentford responded to his rally and pinned Watford in before Mbeumo showed composure to net the winner from the spot.
Watford have attacking threat in Dennis - who has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals this season - but his last three have all come in defeats to Chelsea, Leicester and now Brentford.
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Fernández
- 4GoodeBooked at 81mins
- 18JanssonBooked at 70mins
- 27JaneltBooked at 68mins
- 30Roerslev
- 26Baptiste
- 6Nørgaard
- 8JensenSubstituted forGhoddosat 69'minutes
- 3HenrySubstituted forOnyekaat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19Mbeumo
- 11WissaSubstituted forForssat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 9Forss
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 28Bidstrup
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 36Stevens
- 41Cox
- 43Young-Coombes
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Bachmann
- 21Femenía
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 15Cathcart
- 2Ngakia
- 33Kucka
- 19Sissoko
- 29HernándezSubstituted forSemaat 77'minutes
- 8CleverleySubstituted forJoão Pedroat 58'minutes
- 7King
- 25DennisSubstituted forTufanat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rose
- 6Louza
- 10João Pedro
- 12Sema
- 17Fletcher
- 18Tufan
- 27Kabasele
- 35Elliot
- 41Angelini
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Watford 1.
Post update
Goal! Brentford 2, Watford 1. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty Brentford. Saman Ghoddos draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by William Troost-Ekong (Watford) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kiko Femenía (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Ozan Tufan replaces Emmanuel Dennis.
Booking
Frank Onyeka (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).
Post update
Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Emmanuel Dennis.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Marcus Forss (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Brentford - Brentford 1-1 Watford (Charlie Goode).
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Watford 1. Pontus Jansson (Brentford) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Forss following a corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcus Forss (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jeremy Ngakia.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt with a cross.
Got some sympathy for Watford who will be bitterly disappointed because they definitely deserve to get something from this fixture.
Both sides showed spirit&determination with those attributes both should be ok to stay up..
Good luck for the rest of the season to both teams&supporters..
Puts Vieiras Palace further down the top london clubs list too which can't be bad
Massive spirit to come back like that.
Top half and 20pts. That'll do. Survival this season to build for the future is all that's required. Not bad for a bus stop in Hounslow.
Thrilling supporters and entertaining the neutrals Keep it up Bees!
The owners need to buy a completely new set of defenders.
Having said that, well done Brentford for continuing to play.