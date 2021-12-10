Premier League
BrentfordBrentford2WatfordWatford1

Brentford 2-1 Watford: Late drama as hosts complete comeback

By Emma Sanders

Pontus Jansson scores
Watford led for an hour at the Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to come from behind and deny Watford victory at the Community Stadium.

Bryan Mbeumo slotted in a stoppage-time penalty to make it 2-1, minutes after captain Pontus Jansson had equalised with a header at the back post.

Watford led for an hour thanks to Emmanuel Dennis' first-half header but a late surge from Brentford was eventually rewarded.

Defeat means Watford remain just three points above the relegation zone.

Dennis, who has been directly involved in nine of Watford's last 12 Premier League goals, was left unmarked as he nodded in the opener against the run of play in the first half.

Brentford had controlled the first 20 minutes, coming close through Shandon Baptiste and Mbeumo but Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann made several smart saves.

Joshua King's curling effort then struck the post, giving Watford their first corner of the match, and Dennis converted.

Watford looked set to take all three points home too but Brentford burst into life late on when Jansson got on the end of a curling cross to nod in the equaliser.

Brentford piled on the pressure as the game went deep into stoppage time and substitute Saman Ghoddos was brought down by William Ekong to set-up a dramatic finale.

Mbeumo kept his cool to send goalkeeper Bachmann the wrong way and the win moves Brentford up to ninth in the table for at least a night.

Watford toying with bottom three

Emmanuel Dennis goal
Emmanuel Dennis scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season. Only Mohamed Salah (13 goals, 9 assists) has been directly involved in as many Premier League goals as Dennis (7 goals, 5 assists) this season.

With just six points separating 14th and 20th in the table, there could be a scrap to avoid relegation this season.

The bottom three is currently occupied by Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley - but Sean Dyche's side have two games in hand and will go above 17th-placed Watford if they win both.

In the 83rd minute, Watford were set to go six points clear of the drop until Jansson's equaliser dealt a blow.

It was Jansson's first Premier League goal and he celebrated heavily, calling on his team-mates and the crowd to lift their game for the final few minutes.

Brentford responded to his rally and pinned Watford in before Mbeumo showed composure to net the winner from the spot.

Watford have attacking threat in Dennis - who has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals this season - but his last three have all come in defeats to Chelsea, Leicester and now Brentford.

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number40Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    6.48

  2. Squad number4Player nameGoode
    Average rating

    6.69

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    7.10

  4. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    7.37

  5. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    7.10

  6. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    6.58

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    7.20

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    7.05

  9. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    6.85

  10. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    7.62

  11. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    6.60

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameForss
    Average rating

    6.64

  2. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    7.32

  3. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    6.89

Watford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number26Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    5.95

  2. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    6.04

  3. Squad number5Player nameTroost-Ekong
    Average rating

    4.53

  4. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number2Player nameNgakia
    Average rating

    5.69

  6. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    5.44

  7. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    6.47

  8. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    6.15

  9. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    6.31

  10. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    6.60

  11. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    7.33

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    5.32

  2. Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    4.72

  3. Squad number18Player nameTufan
    Average rating

    5.06

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Fernández
  • 4GoodeBooked at 81mins
  • 18JanssonBooked at 70mins
  • 27JaneltBooked at 68mins
  • 30Roerslev
  • 26Baptiste
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 8JensenSubstituted forGhoddosat 69'minutes
  • 3HenrySubstituted forOnyekaat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 11WissaSubstituted forForssat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 9Forss
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 36Stevens
  • 41Cox
  • 43Young-Coombes

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 15Cathcart
  • 2Ngakia
  • 33Kucka
  • 19Sissoko
  • 29HernándezSubstituted forSemaat 77'minutes
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forJoão Pedroat 58'minutes
  • 7King
  • 25DennisSubstituted forTufanat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Rose
  • 6Louza
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema
  • 17Fletcher
  • 18Tufan
  • 27Kabasele
  • 35Elliot
  • 41Angelini
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 2, Watford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Watford 1.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 2, Watford 1. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty Brentford. Saman Ghoddos draws a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by William Troost-Ekong (Watford) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kiko Femenía (Watford).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Ozan Tufan replaces Emmanuel Dennis.

  9. Booking

    Frank Onyeka (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).

  11. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Emmanuel Dennis.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Marcus Forss (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Brentford - Brentford 1-1 Watford (Charlie Goode).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 1, Watford 1. Pontus Jansson (Brentford) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Forss following a corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Forss (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jeremy Ngakia.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 22:19

    It’s chewing that gum in such an eloquent and tasteful manner that drives the players on to such dizzy heights.

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 22:17

    Should be another easy 3 Brentford points on Tuesday at home to a team that Watford thrashed

  • Comment posted by Highly rated poster, today at 22:17

    A scruffy game between two very poor sides, there wasn't an ounce of Premiership quality anywhere on show there tonight

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 22:15

    Shows the importance of playing at home. Brentford got all the decisions from the biased officials. Janssen should have been sent off before he scored. As for the penalty, the guy stopped running and changed direction to fall over the leg. However, once the injuries improve I’m sure Watford will have the quality to finish above this anti-football team that relies on long throws.

    • Reply posted by LuThe, today at 22:22

      LuThe replied:
      So much delusion!

      Janssen tackke wasn't even a foul. Both players with full blooded challenges and both make contact with the ball *at the same time*.

      And throw-in are part of the game! Liverpool employ a specialist throw-in coach to try and take better advantage of them. Brentford happen to be better. I guess you think freekicks just outside the box should only be short 5yd passes?!?

  • Comment posted by Johnny99, today at 22:14

    This is why the Premier League is the best in the world.

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 22:13

    Brentford up to 9th. Pretty good for a team not owned by a state, an oligarch or an American Football franchise.

  • Comment posted by DrNige, today at 22:13

    Disgraceful penalty. Var should have overturned that. Awful system.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 22:12

    That was intriguing as much as it was entertaining.
    Got some sympathy for Watford who will be bitterly disappointed because they definitely deserve to get something from this fixture.
    Both sides showed spirit&determination with those attributes both should be ok to stay up..
    Good luck for the rest of the season to both teams&supporters..

    • Reply posted by rico the third, today at 22:15

      rico the third replied:
      And good luck to the Watford manager, he will probably need it!

  • Comment posted by Top6Middle7Bottom7, today at 22:11

    Nice one Brentford well done

    Puts Vieiras Palace further down the top london clubs list too which can't be bad

  • Comment posted by Blonde, today at 22:11

    As a Chelsea Supporter, watching our fellow West London neighbours has been a breath of fresh air in the Premiership

    • Reply posted by LuThe, today at 22:17

      LuThe replied:
      And unlike some other (deluded) West London clubs, Brentford have never seen Chelsea as a derby match.

      Brentford never considered themselves in the same league (as they literally weren't). But those who did aren't in the same league, literally, now 🤣

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 22:10

    Couldn't watch when Mbuemo took the pen. Was so sure he'd hit the woodwork. But it was Toney-esque!

    Massive spirit to come back like that.

    Top half and 20pts. That'll do. Survival this season to build for the future is all that's required. Not bad for a bus stop in Hounslow.

    Thrilling supporters and entertaining the neutrals Keep it up Bees!

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 22:10

    Watford commit suicide yet again. The defenders do not know how to defend - and that is why they will go down. The game against Aston Villa two seasons ago when they were 1-0 up with just a few minutes to go comes to mind.
    The owners need to buy a completely new set of defenders.
    Having said that, well done Brentford for continuing to play.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:09

    What a great comeback from the Bees!! Showing the fighting spirit needed to stay in the Premier League.. 20 points from 16 games is quite an achievement from a team many people expected to go straight back down to the Championship….. Well done Brentford👍🏻

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:06

    Brentford only three points behind a European Conference League place

    • Reply posted by G78, today at 22:09

      G78 replied:
      In the words of Brendan Rodgers "What's that?"

  • Comment posted by SunDeep, today at 22:06

    Brentford halfway there with 22 matches to spare, but we're not counting our chickens yet, specially not with the downward turn our form seems to take near the end of every season. Here's hoping, eh?