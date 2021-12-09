Steven Gerrard quiz: How well can you remember his Liverpool career?

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard makes his return to Anfield on Saturday as the manager of Aston Villa.

The 41-year-old joined the Reds on a youth contract and had a 17-year career in the first team and became a club legend.

How much can you remember about his time on Merseyside, though? Tackle these ten questions and find out.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport