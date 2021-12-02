Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Midfielder Rubin Colwill is joint top scorer at Cardiff City this season with four

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison expects interest in Wales midfielder Rubin Colwill in the January transfer window.

But he insists Cardiff is the best place for the teenager to continue his meteoric rise for club and country.

Colwill, 19, only made his Bluebirds debut in February before making his Wales bow and being part of Rob Page's squad at the Euro 2021 finals.

"I wouldn't be surprised [if there were enquires for Colwill in January]," said Morison.

"I'd be pleased, because that means we are doing something right. When was the last time we had interest in our academy boys?

"I don't mean someone who has played a couple of games and there is a rumour mill.

"We're talking about a player who is joint top goalscorer in the team playing week in week out and is a massive part of the football club.

"You would like to think so, but you would like to think that is not one we would be entertaining any time soon."

Morison helped guide Colwill through the under-23s before taking over the first team when Mick McCarthy departed six games ago.

He has continue to work closely with the young forward, who has developed under Morison's tutelage to become a key player at Cardiff.

In August, Colwill, who has been at the Cardiff Academy since the age of eight, signed a new deal which extends to 2024.

Eye for goal

Colwill scored his fourth goal this season in last Saturday's 2-1 win at Luton Town to move level with club top scorers Kieffer Moore and Aiden Flint.

The Cardiff manager firmly believes Colwill is in the right club to continue to blossom.

"This is the best place for him," Morison added.

"He is playing in front of his family and his friends and the team he has supported his whole life.

"He is playing with his mates and growing, and having a manager and a support network who love him and believe in him.

"Where is the best place to grow? It is here. I cannot see it [attentions of another club] being of any interest to this football club right now.

"But I am not going to sit here and lie and say no one is going to be interested in a 19-year-old who is arguably our star man most weeks, because that will mean you will not take what I am saying as the truth."

Cardiff have no new injury worries ahead of Saturday's Championship game at home to Sheffield United, as they look to build on a run of three wins from their last four league games.

But young midfielder Sam Bowen is likely to be sidelined until the new year with a foot injury.