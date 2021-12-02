Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Michael Carrick says he is leaving Manchester United after the end of his spell as caretaker manager.

Carrick, in charge for three matches, announced his decision after United's 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday.

"After a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave," said Carrick.

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed interim manager until the end of the season.

