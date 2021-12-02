Charlie Wyke spent 10 days in hospital following his cardiac arrest

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke has been discharged from hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during training last month.

The 28-year-old has been fitted with an implantable defibrillator.

In a statement, Wyke said Wigan boss Leam Richardson first initiated the resuscitation process with CPR before club doctor Jonathan Tobin took over.

"I want to stress my appreciation to the club's medical staff and the NHS staff who cared for me," Wyke said.

"I feel it's important to tell my story to our supporters and to the wider public, because my life has been saved by the actions of the gaffer [Richardson] and the club doctor Jonathan Tobin, and my story may well save another life.

"I suffered a cardiac arrest and required CPR, and I am told it was only the quick response of the gaffer to initiate the resuscitation process and then the continuation from the Doc that saved my life.

"I will be forever grateful that due to their actions - and those of my team-mates and other staff - I am here to talk to about the experience."

'Life-saving' CPR training

Wyke's collapse on 22 November came just a few weeks after the club's training ground staff had received CPR training.

"[It] has clearly proven to be life-saving with the way in which the gaffer reacted to my collapse and initiated the CPR on the training pitch. I think that sends out a message of just how important it is that coaches and staff have that training," he added.

"The support from my team-mates over the last few days has been incredible; the gesture to celebrate with my shirt at Plymouth just goes to show what a top group of lads we have here at Wigan. I've heard the fans singing my name when I've been watching the games from hospital too, which has been amazing to hear - I'm really thankful for that support."

Following their game against Plymouth, manager Richardson told BBC Sport he had endured one of the "hardest, toughest weeks" of his career.

"I thought I'd seen everything but you quickly realise you've only seen small parts of it," he said.

"The lads have been really focused. I think what you can do in an abnormal situation is try to be as normal as possible and the lads have tried to do that."

