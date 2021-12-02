Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

John Fleck was in the stands to watch Sheffield United's home win against Bristol City on Sunday

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has been given the all-clear to return to training.

The Scotland international collapsed on the pitch during the game at Reading on 23 November and was taken to hospital.

He was discharged the following day and was able to attend the Blades' home game against Bristol City on Sunday.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom said: external-link "He's been out on the grass today doing some running, we'll hopefully have him back amongst the players next week."

After the game against the Royals, the Yorkshire club confirmed Fleck had received "urgent medical care" on the pitch before he was taken to a waiting ambulance.

The 30-year-old was able to stand at one point while wearing an oxygen mask, while both sets of supporters applauded before he was taken off on a stretcher, and he was conscious as he left the stadium.