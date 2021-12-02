Wayne Rooney's Derby County side are away to Bristol City on Saturday

Wayne Rooney has dismissed reports Derby County could be liquidated unless HM Revenue & Customs reduces the amount owed by the club.

The Championship club went into administration in September and efforts to find a buyer are ongoing.

Derby and its related companies owe HMRC £29.3m and the Daily Mail reported that if part of that sum is not written off, the club could go out of business. external-link

"This club will exist. This club will grow," Derby boss Rooney said.

"I've seen the headlines in the papers the last couple of days and that's news to me. I don't think there's even an option of the club going into liquidation.

"I know some of the staff, when they read that, get worried, but from my point of view there's quite a few buyers who are very interested in the club.

"It's not through lack of people wanting to come in and take over the club, it's purely just getting it done, getting it over the line and there are details that need sorting out before that can happen."

Derby are bottom of the Championship, having been deducted a total of 21 points by the English Football League for going into administration and breaches of accounting rules.

They are 19 points from safety and facing the prospect of dropping into the third tier for the first time since they played there between 1984 and 1986.

Joint administrator Carl Jackson said on 21 November that they hoped to identify an approved bidder in "two to three weeks", with a view to a takeover being completed by the end of January.

And Rooney said: "This club will not go into liquidation. A new owner will come in. We have had a setback but sometimes setbacks are good. It is a chance to restart and rebuild, which I feel this club has needed.

"This gives us the opportunity to do things in the right way and try to progress through hard work and determination, but also doing things properly, which I think is important."

Asked whether the fans shared his confidence about the future, he replied: "I understand the frustration from the fans because obviously they don't get every detail. But from all the discussions I've had, this club will be fine."