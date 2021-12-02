Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Tannadice Park normally has a capacity of 14,223

Dundee United's home game with Celtic will go ahead on Sunday with a reduced capacity after storm damage at Tannadice.

Parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were dislodged during Storm Arwen and the stand will be shut at the weekend.

The number of visiting fans for the Premiership match has therefore been cut by around 1,000, with those missing out receiving a refund.

Both clubs are urging those without tickets not to turn up.

A Dundee United statement explains: "Work has been ongoing since the weekend in an attempt to ensure the stand could be used by spectators.

"But due to the extent of the damage and concerns remaining regarding the risk to spectators, we have been advised by the structural engineering company in conjunction with Dundee City Council Building Standards to close the stand for this fixture."

Celtic say they "sympathise with all those supporters affected and understand the disappointment this will cause".