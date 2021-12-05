David Martindale has much to ponder in his first full season in charge

Scottish Premiership: Livingston v Hearts Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena Date: Sunday, 5 December Time: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

When David Martindale declared he knew "for a fact we won't get relegated" after Livingston's three opening Scottish Premiership defeats, you could only admire his confidence while wondering if it was a hostage to fortune.

Considering his side had punched above their budgetary weight by finishing in the top six in the two previous seasons, the manager had some solid historical evidence to back up his prediction.

However, Livingston have only won three of the subsequent 12 games and sit second bottom, two points above Ross County and one behind St Johnstone.

Is this the season their three-year stay back in the Premiership comes to an end?

History on their side?

It should be pointed out that Livingston were in a similar position at the same, 15-game stage last season.

They were sitting third bottom, but St Mirren were only one point behind having played three fewer games and Hamilton Academical five adrift with two games in hand.

After 1-0 home defeat by St Mirren, Gary Holt took time to consider if he was "good enough" to lead his side to safety before the former Scotland midfielder departed despite two League Cup wins in between that fifth top-flight game without a victory.

Assistant Martindale stepped into the breach amid suggestions that he had already been the coaching driving force and appeared to have the golden touch as Livingston went on an eight-game winning run - six in the league - before remaining unbeaten in 14 games.

Backed by that success, the 47-year-old who never played beyond junior level was given the job permanently.

But that only came after he passed a fit-and-proper person test required by the Scottish FA given he had spent nearly four years in prison from 2006 for involvement in organised crime.

Worrying signs and false dawn

The manager who made much of how he was a reformed character off the field had transformed Livingston into a winning machine on it - until the wheels starting to come off in February.

Reaching the League Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to St Johnstone, somewhat masked a dip in form during which they won twice in 15 games but somehow still clung on to sixth spot.

A new season with a rebuilt squad - the norm now for clubs like Livi based on one-year contracts - and Martindale's side qualified from their League Cup group only to follow that with four straight Premiership defeats and five without a victory.

That arrived dramatically in the shape of a 1-0 win over Celtic that harked back to Livingston's reputation for making it tough for even the best sides in the country - especially on their own artificial surface - but it was to prove a false dawn.

Nouble man to the rescue?

The home form that was the rock on which Livingston's immovable object had been built has crumbled and, apart from Celtic, only League 2 bottom side Cowdenbeath have lost in nine fixtures at Tony Macaroni Arena this season.

If Martindale's side continue at their current average per game, they will only reach the 36-point mark that left Kilmarnock heading for a losing play-off and relegation last term.

Combining this season with the finish they had last term, they will fall short of the 30 points that caused Hamilton to be relegated.

Livingston find themselves in mid-table when it comes to goals conceded, but only St Johnstone have scored fewer than the West Lothian side's 12 in the league, so it is obvious where the problem lies.

Although their shot conversion rate is only beaten by Hearts, Motherwell, Ross County, Rangers and Celtic, creating those chances is the missing link as they have by far the least number of attempts, the worst possession stats, and the lowest passing accuracy.

Joel Nouble (left) is expected to return from his loan with Arbroath

Joel Nouble, who has scored five goals in 14 games for an Arbroath side making a surprise Championship promotion challenge, is expected to be recalled from loan in January.

However, the chances of the 25-year-old proving a saviour are tempered by the fact his fellow former Aldershot Town striker, Harry Panayiotou, has only managed three substitute appearances after both joined Livingston in the summer and was considered more first-team ready.

Meanwhile, Martindale points out that his team are in the middle of a tough stretch of seven fixtures during which they play six of the top seven sides and insists "we'll continue to take every game in isolation".

An isolated win over third-top visitors Hearts on Sunday would come as a welcome relief.