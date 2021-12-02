Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Kilmarnock and Thistle met at Rugby Park in November, with the visitors claiming the points

Games involving the current top two in the Scottish Championship will be live on the BBC Scotland channel, iPlayer and BBC Sport website in January.

Partick Thistle, currently sitting fourth, host present leaders Kilmarnock on 14 January.

Meanwhile, Greenock Morton will hope to have improved from their second bottom spot before they entertain Raith Rovers on 28 January.

Both Friday matches will kick off at 19:45 GMT.