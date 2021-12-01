Last updated on .From the section Scottish Challenge Cup

Queen of the South will play Cove Rangers in the Scottish Challenge Cup last four after a dramatic quarter-final win over Greenock Morton.

Alan Lithgow's late equaliser looked like taking the tie to extra-time, but Ruari Paton's 88th-minute winner sent Allan Johnston's side through to a meeting with the League 1 outfit.

Fellow Championship sides Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers will face off in the other semi-final.

The ties will be on 1 and 2 March.